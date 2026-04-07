Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions

West Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions

West Bengal Elections 2026: A BJP leader was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata, while clashes in Bankura left several injured, including a child.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Political tensions escalated sharply in West Bengal after a BJP leader was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata’s Tollygunj area, with fresh clashes and a viral threat video adding to concerns ahead of the elections.

Sanjay Jaydhar, BJP’s mandal president for Tollygunj 1, was reportedly attacked late at night while returning home after completing election-related work. The incident, which took place around 12:30 am near Nehru Colony, has been blamed by the BJP on alleged TMC-backed miscreants, according to ABP Ananda. 

BJP Leader Hospitalised After Late-Night Attack

The injured leader was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital following the assault. BJP candidate from Tollygunj, Papia Adhikari, visited him and alleged that the attack was driven by fear among ruling party workers.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Regent Park police station against four TMC workers in connection with the incident. However, there has been no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.

Clashes in Bankura Leave Child Injured

Meanwhile, tensions spilled over into Bankura’s Indas, where clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign by BJP candidate Nirmal Dhara.

The confrontation escalated from slogan shouting to physical altercations, leaving several people injured, including a seven-year-old child. Both parties have traded allegations, with the TMC claiming its workers were assaulted, while the BJP accused TMC supporters of detaining its workers at a local club.

Viral Threat Video Triggers Alarm

Adding to the unrest, a viral video allegedly calling for violence against BJP and RSS workers has sparked widespread outrage.

A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission, following which the state police’s cyber crime unit has launched an investigation. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify those involved, with search operations ongoing and multiple charges registered against unidentified individuals.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to increased political tensions in West Bengal?

Political tensions escalated after a BJP leader, Sanjay Jaydhar, was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata's Tollygunj area late at night. This incident involved clashes and a viral threat video.

Who was allegedly assaulted in Tollygunj, and what was the BJP's accusation?

Sanjay Jaydhar, BJP's mandal president for Tollygunj 1, was reportedly attacked. The BJP blamed alleged TMC-backed miscreants for the assault.

What happened during an election campaign in Bankura's Indas?

Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during a campaign, escalating from slogan shouting to physical altercations. Several people, including a child, were injured.

What is the concern regarding the viral threat video?

A viral video allegedly calling for violence against BJP and RSS workers has caused widespread outrage. An investigation has been launched by the state police's cyber crime unit.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions
BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions
Election
How To Find Your Polling Booth Online Ahead Of Kerala, Puducherry & Assam Assembly Elections 2026
How To Find Your Polling Booth Online Ahead Of Kerala, Puducherry & Assam Assembly Elections 2026
Election
'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off
'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off
Election
'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off
'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget