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Political tensions escalated sharply in West Bengal after a BJP leader was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata’s Tollygunj area, with fresh clashes and a viral threat video adding to concerns ahead of the elections.

Sanjay Jaydhar, BJP’s mandal president for Tollygunj 1, was reportedly attacked late at night while returning home after completing election-related work. The incident, which took place around 12:30 am near Nehru Colony, has been blamed by the BJP on alleged TMC-backed miscreants, according to ABP Ananda.

BJP Leader Hospitalised After Late-Night Attack

The injured leader was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital following the assault. BJP candidate from Tollygunj, Papia Adhikari, visited him and alleged that the attack was driven by fear among ruling party workers.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Regent Park police station against four TMC workers in connection with the incident. However, there has been no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.

Clashes in Bankura Leave Child Injured

Meanwhile, tensions spilled over into Bankura’s Indas, where clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign by BJP candidate Nirmal Dhara.

The confrontation escalated from slogan shouting to physical altercations, leaving several people injured, including a seven-year-old child. Both parties have traded allegations, with the TMC claiming its workers were assaulted, while the BJP accused TMC supporters of detaining its workers at a local club.

Viral Threat Video Triggers Alarm

Adding to the unrest, a viral video allegedly calling for violence against BJP and RSS workers has sparked widespread outrage.

A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission, following which the state police’s cyber crime unit has launched an investigation. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify those involved, with search operations ongoing and multiple charges registered against unidentified individuals.