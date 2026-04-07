Political tensions escalated after a BJP leader, Sanjay Jaydhar, was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata's Tollygunj area late at night. This incident involved clashes and a viral threat video.
West Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions
West Bengal Elections 2026: A BJP leader was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata, while clashes in Bankura left several injured, including a child.
Political tensions escalated sharply in West Bengal after a BJP leader was allegedly assaulted in Kolkata’s Tollygunj area, with fresh clashes and a viral threat video adding to concerns ahead of the elections.
Sanjay Jaydhar, BJP’s mandal president for Tollygunj 1, was reportedly attacked late at night while returning home after completing election-related work. The incident, which took place around 12:30 am near Nehru Colony, has been blamed by the BJP on alleged TMC-backed miscreants, according to ABP Ananda.
BJP Leader Hospitalised After Late-Night Attack
The injured leader was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital following the assault. BJP candidate from Tollygunj, Papia Adhikari, visited him and alleged that the attack was driven by fear among ruling party workers.
A formal complaint has been lodged at Regent Park police station against four TMC workers in connection with the incident. However, there has been no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.
Clashes in Bankura Leave Child Injured
Meanwhile, tensions spilled over into Bankura’s Indas, where clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign by BJP candidate Nirmal Dhara.
The confrontation escalated from slogan shouting to physical altercations, leaving several people injured, including a seven-year-old child. Both parties have traded allegations, with the TMC claiming its workers were assaulted, while the BJP accused TMC supporters of detaining its workers at a local club.
Viral Threat Video Triggers Alarm
Adding to the unrest, a viral video allegedly calling for violence against BJP and RSS workers has sparked widespread outrage.
A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission, following which the state police’s cyber crime unit has launched an investigation. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify those involved, with search operations ongoing and multiple charges registered against unidentified individuals.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident led to increased political tensions in West Bengal?
Who was allegedly assaulted in Tollygunj, and what was the BJP's accusation?
Sanjay Jaydhar, BJP's mandal president for Tollygunj 1, was reportedly attacked. The BJP blamed alleged TMC-backed miscreants for the assault.
What happened during an election campaign in Bankura's Indas?
Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during a campaign, escalating from slogan shouting to physical altercations. Several people, including a child, were injured.
What is the concern regarding the viral threat video?
A viral video allegedly calling for violence against BJP and RSS workers has caused widespread outrage. An investigation has been launched by the state police's cyber crime unit.