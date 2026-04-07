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Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry In 2 Days, Check Full Schedule
ALong with the assembly elections, the country will witness bypolls in six states -- Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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