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HomeNewsWorldIran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation', Indirect Talks Still On

Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation', Indirect Talks Still On

US-Iran War: Iran cut direct talks with the US after Trump’s threat over Hormuz, signalling defiance. Backchannel ceasefire efforts continue as tensions rise, with warnings of strikes and retaliation.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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US-Iran War: Iran has suspended direct communication with the United States following President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation”, even as backchannel talks through ceasefire mediators continue, according to Middle Eastern officials.

The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes just hours before Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, complicating diplomatic efforts but not halting negotiations entirely.

Iran Signals Defiance Amid Deadline Pressure

Officials said Tehran’s decision to cut direct contact was intended as a signal of disapproval and defiance in response to Washington’s escalating rhetoric. It remains unclear whether direct talks will resume before the deadline.

The White House has not immediately commented on the development.

Trump Issues Stark Warning Over Hormuz

The diplomatic strain coincides with a sharp escalation in tone from Trump, who warned that the US could launch strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump cautioned that the situation could spiral into catastrophic consequences, suggesting that an entire civilisation could be at risk. He described the moment as potentially one of the most significant turning points in global history.

IRGC Warns of Retaliation

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned it would retaliate if US strikes target civilian infrastructure.

The IRGC said any such action could trigger attacks on critical infrastructure linked to the US and its allies, particularly oil and gas assets, warning of far-reaching and long-term consequences. It also indicated that American leadership may be underestimating Iran’s military capabilities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Iran suspended direct communication with the US?

Iran suspended direct communication to signal disapproval and defiance following President Trump's threat to destroy its 'whole civilisation'.

What was President Trump's warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump warned that the US could strike Iranian power plants and bridges if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored.

What is Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warning?

The IRGC warned of retaliation with attacks on critical US and allied infrastructure, particularly oil and gas assets, if US strikes target civilian infrastructure.

Are all negotiations between Iran and the US halted?

No, while direct communication is suspended, backchannel talks through ceasefire mediators are reportedly continuing.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US Iran War
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