Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US-Iran War: Iran has suspended direct communication with the United States following President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation”, even as backchannel talks through ceasefire mediators continue, according to Middle Eastern officials.

The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes just hours before Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, complicating diplomatic efforts but not halting negotiations entirely.

Iran Signals Defiance Amid Deadline Pressure

Officials said Tehran’s decision to cut direct contact was intended as a signal of disapproval and defiance in response to Washington’s escalating rhetoric. It remains unclear whether direct talks will resume before the deadline.

The White House has not immediately commented on the development.

Trump Issues Stark Warning Over Hormuz

The diplomatic strain coincides with a sharp escalation in tone from Trump, who warned that the US could launch strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump cautioned that the situation could spiral into catastrophic consequences, suggesting that an entire civilisation could be at risk. He described the moment as potentially one of the most significant turning points in global history.

IRGC Warns of Retaliation

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned it would retaliate if US strikes target civilian infrastructure.

The IRGC said any such action could trigger attacks on critical infrastructure linked to the US and its allies, particularly oil and gas assets, warning of far-reaching and long-term consequences. It also indicated that American leadership may be underestimating Iran’s military capabilities.