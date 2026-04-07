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HomeNewsIran Responds To Trump’s Threats, Warns Bab el-Mandeb Could Be Shut

Iran Responds To Trump’s Threats, Warns Bab el-Mandeb Could Be Shut

IRGC warns its response will go beyond the region if US crosses red lines, after Trump threatens strikes on Iran over Strait of Hormuz standoff.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 07:00 PM (IST)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that its response will extend beyond the region if the United States crosses its “red lines”, escalating tensions amid fresh threats from US President Donald Trump. The statement, reported by Iranian state-linked media, comes as Washington signals possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not comply with demands over the Strait of Hormuz. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that if the situation spirals out of control, Tehran’s allies could also move to shut the Bab el-Mandeb waterway, raising fears of a wider global energy disruption.

IRGC Warning

In a strongly worded statement, the IRGC said it would not hesitate to retaliate if the United States targets civilian facilities. It warned that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a response affecting not just the region but potentially extending further.

The statement added that Iran could target critical infrastructure of the US and its allies, particularly those linked to oil and gas, with long-term consequences. It also cautioned that American leaders underestimate the range and capability of Iranian forces, suggesting that key assets could be within striking distance if hostilities escalate.

Trump’s Threat

The warning comes as Donald Trump issued a stark message, threatening strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges within hours if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also warned of devastating consequences, stating that an entire civilisation could face destruction if the situation spirals further.

He indicated that a major turning point could be imminent, framing the developments as one of the most significant moments in global history. The remarks reflect a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, with both sides adopting increasingly hardline positions.

Rising Tensions

The exchange has intensified fears of a broader confrontation in West Asia, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Any disruption could have far-reaching economic consequences.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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