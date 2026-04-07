Iran’s Oil Hub Kharg Island Targeted With Multiple Strikes

Iran’s Kharg Island has reportedly come under several strikes, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. Details remain limited, but the reported attack targets one of Tehran’s most critical energy hubs, raising concerns over potential disruption to global oil supplies. The development comes amid heightened conflict in West Asia, with markets likely to react sharply to any threat to energy infrastructure.

Why Kharg Island Matters

Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export terminal, handling nearly 90% of the country’s crude shipments and serving as a key revenue lifeline for its economy. Located in the Persian Gulf, it connects major oil fields to global markets via large tanker routes, making it crucial not just for Iran but for global energy supply. Any damage or disruption at Kharg can significantly impact oil prices and international markets.