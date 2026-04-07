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Monalisa Bhosle, who gained popularity during the Kumbh Mela, recently shared a romantic video with her husband, Farman Khan, on Instagram. The video came after their interfaith marriage in Kerala, which became a talking point online as people labelled it as “love jihad”. However, the couple has dismissed such claims, with Monalisa stating that their wedding took place inside a temple following Hindu rituals.

Monalisa Bhosle’s Romantic Video With Husband

While sharing the video on Instagram, Monalisa tagged Farman Khan and captioned the post “My life.” The video features the song Gehra Hua from the film Dhurandhar, sung by Arijit Singh with music by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

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The video opens with a slow-motion shot of Farman running behind Monalisa before lifting her into his arms. The couple appears to be enjoying happy moments together after their wedding. He also joyfully spins around with Monalisa in her arms.

The video, posted two days ago, has already crossed one lakh views on Instagram and continues to gain traction. Monalisa has limited comments on the post, and currently, no comments are visible under the video.

The video made its way to other social media platforms, where users began sharing their reactions.

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One social media user wrote, “Monalisa was highlighted so much on social media that she became famous. Today her fate has changed. Look, a new video of her with her husband has come out.”

Another user commented, “Monalisa and Farhan have shot a slow-motion video. This is the first happy-feeling video of Monalisa after her marriage. Monalisa had married the Muslim Farhan without the consent of her family.”

Monalisa Bhosle, Farman Khan’s Wedding

Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan tied the knot on March 11 in a temple ceremony in Kerala. According to Monalisa, she decided to marry Farman after her family allegedly pressured her to marry her aunt’s son, whom she considers like a brother.

The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of police officers and local leaders after Monalisa claimed that her father was trying to take her back to their hometown against her wishes.

“Our marriage took place according to Hindu rituals. Initially, he didn’t want to marry me, but I insisted. My parents wanted me to marry someone else in the family, but I refused because I see him as my brother,” Monalisa said.

Couple Dismisses ‘Love Jihad’ Claims

Monalisa further clarified that their marriage followed Hindu customs and rejected claims that it was a case of “love jihad”.

“We got married according to Hindu traditions. People calling this ‘love jihad’ should understand that it is nothing like that. Neither of us has changed our religion,” she said.

Farman Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, also dismissed the allegations, saying religion had never been a barrier in their relationship.

“We are artists, and for us all religions are equal. We got married according to Hindu traditions because Monalisa is a Hindu, and I respected her wishes. I only want her happiness. I love her, and neither of us has changed our religion,” he said.