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HomeNewsWorld‘Stay Where You Are For 48 Hours’: India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran

‘Stay Where You Are For 48 Hours’: India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:24 PM (IST)

India’s Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory asking Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours and avoid military and sensitive installations, amid rising tensions and US President Donald Trump’s 8 pm Tuesday ET deadline. The advisory urges citizens to stay on lower floors, limit movement, and coordinate any travel strictly with the Embassy. Those in embassy-arranged accommodation have been told to maintain regular contact with officials, while all nationals have been asked to closely monitor updates as the situation remains volatile.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
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