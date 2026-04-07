‘Stay Where You Are For 48 Hours’: India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran
India’s Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory asking Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours and avoid military and sensitive installations, amid rising tensions and US President Donald Trump’s 8 pm Tuesday ET deadline. The advisory urges citizens to stay on lower floors, limit movement, and coordinate any travel strictly with the Embassy. Those in embassy-arranged accommodation have been told to maintain regular contact with officials, while all nationals have been asked to closely monitor updates as the situation remains volatile.
⚠️ Advisory as on 07 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/xsrpoOvx0f— India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 7, 2026