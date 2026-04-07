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HomeNewsWorld'A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight': Trump Escalates Iran Threat As Hormuz Deadline Nears

'A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight': Trump Escalates Iran Threat As Hormuz Deadline Nears

'A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight': Trump renewed his threat to Iran as the deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 06:17 PM (IST)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday escalated his threat to the Islamic regime of Iran as the deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz draws near. 

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.  

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added. 

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War LIVE Updates Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Deadline Today Hormuz Blockade Impact On India
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