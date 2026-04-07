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HomeNewsInternet Suspended In Manipur As Protests Erupt Over Death Of Two Children

Internet Suspended In Manipur As Protests Erupt Over Death Of Two Children

Internet suspended in five Manipur districts as protests erupt after two children were killed in a bomb attack; violence, arson and firing reported.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Authorities have suspended internet services across five districts in Manipur following widespread protests triggered by the killing of two children in a bomb attack, as tensions escalated and security was tightened across affected areas. Demonstrations intensified after angry mobs targeted security installations, prompting officials to cite law and order concerns behind the clampdown. The unrest has disrupted normal life in several districts, with markets shut and movement restricted. The state government has condemned the incident, while security forces remain on high alert to prevent further escalation of violence.

Violence Escalates

At least four people were injured in firing after a mob stormed a security forces camp in Bishnupur district on Tuesday, officials said. Protesters reportedly vandalised the camp, located around 200 metres from Tronglaobi, and set several vehicles on fire.

Police said it remains unclear who opened fire, adding that those injured sustained gunshot wounds. Earlier in the day, a bomb squad had defused a locally made mortar shell in the same district, underlining the volatile situation.

Protests spread across the Imphal valley, with demonstrators burning tyres and blocking roads in multiple areas, including Khurai, Wangkhei, Yairipok, Kwakeithel and Thangmeiband. In Bishnupur, groups, largely women, obstructed the movement of security forces along key routes.

Trigger Incident

The unrest was sparked by a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Tuesday. Suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, while injuring their mother.

Police said the victims were asleep when the explosion occurred. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with Chief Minister  Y Khemchand Singh describing it as a “barbaric act” and assuring strict action against those responsible.

In the aftermath, locals staged protests, torching vehicles near a petrol pump, burning tyres outside Moirang Police Station and damaging a makeshift police outpost. Security forces have since been deployed in large numbers to restore order, while authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Manipur Unrest Manipur Internet Manipur Internet Suspended
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