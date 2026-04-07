'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off

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A sharp political confrontation has erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Pawan Khera, with both sides trading allegations and provocative remarks over the circulation of purported personal documents. The row has intensified, drawing in senior leaders and triggering a wider political face-off. While Sarma has warned of strict legal action, the Congress has accused the Assam government of misusing state machinery to target opposition voices, deepening the standoff and fuelling a fresh political controversy.

Sharp Remarks, Legal Warning

Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Pawan Khera, using strong language and personal jibes. In one instance, he referred to Khera with a derogatory remark, saying, “Pawan Khera ka baenga ‘peda’.” He also issued a stern warning, stating, “Usko acche se pelunga,” signalling tough action against the Congress leader.

Pawan Khera ka baenga "Peda": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarmapic.twitter.com/ykkPbQVcHL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 6, 2026

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Sarma accused Khera of spreading misleading information regarding alleged passport details linked to his family and said the matter would be pursued legally. He emphasised that such allegations should have been verified with the External Affairs Ministry before being made public. The Chief Minister also suggested that the controversy could widen, hinting at the possible involvement of other senior Congress leaders.

#WATCH | Jorhat | On Congress leader Pawan Khera, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the foreign minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I… pic.twitter.com/EgIOsIFcuv — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

Congress Alleges ‘Political Targeting’

The Congress hit back strongly, accusing the Assam government of deploying state machinery to intimidate opposition leaders. The party described the action against Pawan Khera as political persecution rather than a lawful process.

मेरे साथी पवन खेड़ा को जनहित में बुनियादी सवाल पूछने के कारण गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस के पूरे तंत्र को तैनात करना यह साबित करता है कि असम के मुख्यमंत्री विचलित, हताश और घबराए हुए हैं।



यह कोई विधिसम्मत प्रक्रिया नहीं है, बल्कि यह साफ राजनीतिक प्रताड़ना है-एक बुली, जो राज्य की… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 7, 2026

In its response, the Congress said targeting a leader for raising questions in the public interest reflects panic within the ruling establishment. It further alleged that such moves were aimed at silencing dissent and deflecting attention from larger issues.

The escalating exchange has intensified political tensions, with both sides hardening their positions. As the confrontation unfolds, it signals a deepening rift between the Assam government and the Congress, with potential legal and political consequences in the coming days.