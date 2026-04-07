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HomeElection'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off

'Usko Acche Se Pelunga’: Himanta Sarma’s Warning To Pawan Khera Fuels Assam Polls Face-off

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s “Usko acche se pelunga” remark targeting Pawan Khera intensifies political clash, with Congress alleging misuse of power in Assam polls.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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A sharp political confrontation has erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Pawan Khera, with both sides trading allegations and provocative remarks over the circulation of purported personal documents. The row has intensified, drawing in senior leaders and triggering a wider political face-off. While Sarma has warned of strict legal action, the Congress has accused the Assam government of misusing state machinery to target opposition voices, deepening the standoff and fuelling a fresh political controversy.

Sharp Remarks, Legal Warning

Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Pawan Khera, using strong language and personal jibes. In one instance, he referred to Khera with a derogatory remark, saying, “Pawan Khera ka baenga ‘peda’.” He also issued a stern warning, stating, “Usko acche se pelunga,” signalling tough action against the Congress leader.

 
 
 
 
 
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Sarma accused Khera of spreading misleading information regarding alleged passport details linked to his family and said the matter would be pursued legally. He emphasised that such allegations should have been verified with the External Affairs Ministry before being made public. The Chief Minister also suggested that the controversy could widen, hinting at the possible involvement of other senior Congress leaders.

Congress Alleges ‘Political Targeting’

The Congress hit back strongly, accusing the Assam government of deploying state machinery to intimidate opposition leaders. The party described the action against Pawan Khera as political persecution rather than a lawful process.

In its response, the Congress said targeting a leader for raising questions in the public interest reflects panic within the ruling establishment. It further alleged that such moves were aimed at silencing dissent and deflecting attention from larger issues.

The escalating exchange has intensified political tensions, with both sides hardening their positions. As the confrontation unfolds, it signals a deepening rift between the Assam government and the Congress, with potential legal and political consequences in the coming days.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Assembly Elections Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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