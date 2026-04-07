White House Denies Any Plan For Nuclear Strike On Iran

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US Iran War: The White House has dismissed claims that Vice President JD Vance suggested a possible US nuclear strike on Iran, clarifying that his remarks about having tools “not yet used” were not a reference to nuclear options. The clarification came after Vance said the US has capabilities it “so far hasn’t decided to use” to enforce President Donald Trump’s ultimatum. Officials stressed that there is no plan for nuclear action, even as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Nuclear Claim Denied

The White House firmly rejected speculation that JD Vance alluded to nuclear action against Iran, stating his remarks were misinterpreted. Vance had said the United States possesses tools it “so far hasn’t decided to use” to enforce President Trump’s ultimatum, prompting concerns over escalation.

Officials stressed there is no plan to deploy nuclear weapons, attempting to calm fears as tensions rise. The clarification comes at a critical moment, with Washington increasing pressure on Tehran over strategic and security concerns.

Threats & Counter-Threats Intensify

US President Donald Trump further heightened tensions with a dramatic warning, stating that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran fails to comply with his demands, including the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within hours.

Iran responded with strong rhetoric. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned it would retaliate beyond the region and could disrupt oil and gas supplies to the US and its allies “for many years” if Washington crosses what it described as “red lines”, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref dismissed Trump’s threats, asserting that Iran’s civilisation has endured for thousands of years and will not be intimidated. He emphasised resilience and reliance on internal strength.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei echoed this stance, stating that Iran’s cultural and moral foundations would prevail over what he described as “naked force”. He added that the nation would use all available means to defend its rights and interests.

The exchange of threats underscores a dangerous escalation, with both sides adopting increasingly uncompromising positions and the risk of broader conflict continuing to grow.