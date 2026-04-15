‘Will Seal Borders, Drive Out Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Steps Up Attack On TMC In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah targets TMC, focusing on border infiltration.

BJP vows to seal borders and expel illegal immigrants.

BJP highlights PM Modi's record against TMC's claims.

Amit Shah on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during election campaigning in West Bengal, placing the issue of infiltration at the centre of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political pitch. Addressing multiple rallies in north Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, he accused the state government of failing to secure borders and alleged that a BJP government would take decisive action to both seal entry points and remove illegal entrants from the country.

Infiltration Takes Centre Stage

Speaking at a rally in Cooch Behar, Amit Shah said that while the Election Commission had removed alleged infiltrators from electoral rolls, the “larger task” would be to expel them from India’s borders. He claimed that once the BJP comes to power, border fencing would be completed swiftly, alleging that the current administration led by Mamata Banerjee has not cooperated in providing land required for the project.

He further asserted that the BJP would ensure tighter border security, positioning infiltration as a key electoral issue in the region.

Political Barbs And Promises

Escalating his criticism, Shah accused the TMC government of neglecting north Bengal and favouring specific communities in budget allocations. He also alleged corruption under the state administration and promised that a BJP government would recover funds allegedly misappropriated in various scams and return them to the public.

Highlighting development commitments, he announced proposals such as inclusion of the Rajbanshi language in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule and the formation of a Narayani battalion in the state police. He also outlined welfare measures for tea garden workers, including wage hikes and financial support.

Campaign Heats Up

With campaigning intensifying ahead of polling in north Bengal districts, Shah held multiple rallies, positioning the BJP’s campaign around issues of security, governance and regional development. He also criticised Narendra Modi’s opponents while highlighting the Prime Minister’s record, contrasting it with allegations against TMC leaders.

The remarks come amid a politically charged atmosphere, with both the BJP and TMC stepping up attacks as the state heads into a crucial electoral phase.