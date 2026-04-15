Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Highly Unjust’: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill

‘Highly Unjust’: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill

He argued that states which took “conscious efforts” to control population growth would be penalised, while those that lagged in implementing such measures would be rewarded.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala CM criticizes 2026 Delimitation Bill's seat redistribution.
  • Bill penalizes states with effective population control measures.
  • Vijayan questions timing and intent of the proposed amendment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the draft Delimitation Bill, 2026, stating that it appears to favour a redistribution of Lok Sabha seats without accounting for the current proportional share of states in parliamentary representation.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayan said such an exercise would be “highly unjust” as it would disadvantage states like Kerala that had implemented the National Population Policy, 1976 effectively.

He argued that states which took “conscious efforts” to control population growth would be penalised, while those that lagged in implementing such measures would be rewarded.

Raises Concerns Over Federal Structure

Highlighting constitutional principles, Vijayan said federalism is an “inalienable part of the basic structure” of the Constitution.

He stressed that in a federal democracy, representation cannot be determined solely by population numbers and must instead reflect a broader, inclusive approach that considers the sentiments of all affected states.

Calls For Consensus, Flags ‘Haste’ In Amendment

Vijayan emphasised that a “consensual approach” is essential for any delimitation exercise, warning that the current attempt to increase Lok Sabha seats through a proposed amendment is being carried out in undue haste.

He said such a move would undermine the “spirit of consensus” that was central to the framing of the Constitution.

Questions Timing And Intent

The Kerala Chief Minister also raised concerns over the timing of the proposed changes, noting that the exercise is being pursued even as elections to four state assemblies and one Union Territory are yet to be completed.

He described the move as “a ploy to mask the real objectives” under the pretext of implementing women’s reservation, adding that it raises “genuine suspicions” about underlying political considerations.

Demands Withdrawal, Supports Women’s Reservation

Calling for immediate action, Vijayan said the Delimitation Bill should be “dropped forthwith” due to the lack of adequate discussion.

At the same time, he asserted that women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies should be implemented without being linked to delimitation or the census.

Related Video

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main criticism of the draft Delimitation Bill, 2026, by the Kerala Chief Minister?

The Kerala Chief Minister criticizes the bill for proposing a redistribution of Lok Sabha seats without considering the current proportional representation of states. He believes this is unjust and penalizes states that controlled population growth.

How does the Kerala Chief Minister view the bill's impact on federalism?

He argues that the bill undermines federalism, an inalienable part of the Constitution's basic structure. Representation should not solely depend on population but on a broader, inclusive approach considering states' sentiments.

What does the Kerala Chief Minister suggest regarding the delimitation process?

He emphasizes the need for a consensual approach and warns against the haste in amending the bill. He believes the current move undermines the spirit of consensus central to the Constitution's framing.

What are the concerns raised about the timing and intent of the bill?

The Chief Minister questions the timing, noting it's being pursued while state assembly elections are ongoing. He suspects it's a ploy to mask real objectives and raises suspicions about political considerations.

What action does the Kerala Chief Minister demand regarding the bill and women's reservation?

He calls for the Delimitation Bill to be dropped due to lack of discussion. He also supports implementing women's reservation without linking it to delimitation or the census.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill Delimitation Bill
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Highly Unjust’: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill
‘Highly Unjust’: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill
India
Lok Sabha Expansion Plan: Centre Proposes 50% Seat Hike, Assures No Loss To South
Lok Sabha Expansion Plan: Centre Proposes 50% Seat Hike, Assures No Loss To South
India
India In Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions, Says MEA Day After Modi-Trump Call
India In Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions, Says MEA Day After Modi-Trump Call
India
‘A Self-Respecting Tamil’: Stalin Slams Delimitation Move, Calls For Black Flag Protest
‘A Self-Respecting Tamil’: Stalin Slams Delimitation Move, Calls For Black Flag Protest
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget