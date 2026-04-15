‘Highly Unjust’: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Delimitation Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala CM criticizes 2026 Delimitation Bill's seat redistribution.

Bill penalizes states with effective population control measures.

Vijayan questions timing and intent of the proposed amendment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the draft Delimitation Bill, 2026, stating that it appears to favour a redistribution of Lok Sabha seats without accounting for the current proportional share of states in parliamentary representation.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayan said such an exercise would be “highly unjust” as it would disadvantage states like Kerala that had implemented the National Population Policy, 1976 effectively.

He argued that states which took “conscious efforts” to control population growth would be penalised, while those that lagged in implementing such measures would be rewarded.

Raises Concerns Over Federal Structure

Highlighting constitutional principles, Vijayan said federalism is an “inalienable part of the basic structure” of the Constitution.

The draft of the Delimitation Bill, 2026, that is now available in the public domain seems to suggest that the BJP-led Union Government is keen on proceeding with a delimitation exercise without accounting for the current proportional share of the States', vis a vis their… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 15, 2026

He stressed that in a federal democracy, representation cannot be determined solely by population numbers and must instead reflect a broader, inclusive approach that considers the sentiments of all affected states.

Calls For Consensus, Flags ‘Haste’ In Amendment

Vijayan emphasised that a “consensual approach” is essential for any delimitation exercise, warning that the current attempt to increase Lok Sabha seats through a proposed amendment is being carried out in undue haste.

He said such a move would undermine the “spirit of consensus” that was central to the framing of the Constitution.

Questions Timing And Intent

The Kerala Chief Minister also raised concerns over the timing of the proposed changes, noting that the exercise is being pursued even as elections to four state assemblies and one Union Territory are yet to be completed.

He described the move as “a ploy to mask the real objectives” under the pretext of implementing women’s reservation, adding that it raises “genuine suspicions” about underlying political considerations.

Demands Withdrawal, Supports Women’s Reservation

Calling for immediate action, Vijayan said the Delimitation Bill should be “dropped forthwith” due to the lack of adequate discussion.

At the same time, he asserted that women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies should be implemented without being linked to delimitation or the census.