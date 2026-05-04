Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Results 2026: Stalin Trails In Chennai's Kolathur For First Time

Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Stalin Trails In Chennai's Kolathur For First Time

Early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting show a mixed but evolving picture, with the DMK-led alliance taking a clear lead while other parties battle for space.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is trailing in the Chennai Kolathur seat for the first time in his electoral history.

Early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting show a mixed but evolving picture, with the DMK-led alliance taking a clear lead while other parties battle for space.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the AIADMK is currently leading in five constituencies — Coonoor, Kavundampalayam, Dharapuram, Krishnagiri and Cuddalore. However, early analytics suggest the party is trailing in the broader contest, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making noticeable gains and pushing AIADMK into a weaker position in several areas.

The DMK alliance continues to dominate the early rounds, leading in around 70 seats, reinforcing its strong footing in the state. In key constituencies, DMK candidates are also off to a solid start. In Chennai’s Anna Nagar seat, DMK candidate N. Chitrarasu has taken an early lead.

Earlier trends showed the DMK+ alliance ahead in 63 seats, while TVK was leading in 16 constituencies. In comparison, the AIADMK alliance was ahead in just a handful of seats at that stage.

These are still early trends, and the numbers are expected to shift as counting progresses across multiple rounds. A clearer picture of Tamil Nadu’s electoral outcome will emerge as more votes are tallied through the day.

 
 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Results 2026 Stalin Trails Kolathur MK Stalin Election Kolathur Assembly Result Stalin Loses Lead TN Polls Kolathur Live Stalin Trails In Kolathur For First Time 2026 Tamil Nadu CM Kolathur Election Update Kolathur Constituency Results Stalin Vs Rivals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vijay Emerges As Star Performer; Stalin, Vijayan Lose Ground
Vijay Emerges As Star Performer In Early Trends, Stalin And Vijayan Lose Ground: Live
Election
Bengal Election Results Live: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Leads On 150+ Seats; TMC At 92
BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Bengal, Leads On 150+ Seats; TMC At 92
Election
'Kamal' Wave In West Bengal, BJP Crosses Majority Mark
'Kamal' Wave In West Bengal, BJP Crosses Majority Mark
Election
Pinarayi Vijayan Trails In Dharmadam As INC Picks Up Lead In Keralam
Pinarayi Vijayan Trails In Dharmadam As INC Picks Up Lead In Keralam
Advertisement

Videos

Top Story: Bhabanipur emerges as most crucial West Bengal seat
Breaking: Expert panel sets the stage for high-stakes election results
Breaking: Counting begins for crucial five-state elections
Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School
War update: Iran Sends 14-Point Peace Proposal to End Middle East Conflict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget