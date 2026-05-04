Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Stalin Trails In Chennai's Kolathur For First Time

Early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting show a mixed but evolving picture, with the DMK-led alliance taking a clear lead while other parties battle for space.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the AIADMK is currently leading in five constituencies — Coonoor, Kavundampalayam, Dharapuram, Krishnagiri and Cuddalore. However, early analytics suggest the party is trailing in the broader contest, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making noticeable gains and pushing AIADMK into a weaker position in several areas.

The DMK alliance continues to dominate the early rounds, leading in around 70 seats, reinforcing its strong footing in the state. In key constituencies, DMK candidates are also off to a solid start. In Chennai’s Anna Nagar seat, DMK candidate N. Chitrarasu has taken an early lead.

Earlier trends showed the DMK+ alliance ahead in 63 seats, while TVK was leading in 16 constituencies. In comparison, the AIADMK alliance was ahead in just a handful of seats at that stage.

These are still early trends, and the numbers are expected to shift as counting progresses across multiple rounds. A clearer picture of Tamil Nadu’s electoral outcome will emerge as more votes are tallied through the day.