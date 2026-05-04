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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Stalin Trails In Chennai's Kolathur For First Time
Early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting show a mixed but evolving picture, with the DMK-led alliance taking a clear lead while other parties battle for space.
Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is trailing in the Chennai Kolathur seat for the first time in his electoral history.
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