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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
HomeElectionStalin Set To Return As CM? This Is What Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Predict

Stalin Set To Return As CM? This Is What Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Predict

The consistent trend across exit polls suggests that despite facing anti-incumbency challenges, the DMK has managed to maintain its electoral edge.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:03 PM (IST)

Exit poll projections for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections suggest that the ruling DMK is on course to return to power, with most agencies indicating a clear advantage over the AIADMK-led opposition.

According to Matrize, the DMK is expected to win between 122 and 132 seats in the 234-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark. The AIADMK is projected to secure 87 to 100 seats, while other parties may account for 10 to 18 seats.

Also Read: No 'Khela' In Bengal This Time, Modi's Lotus To Bloom With Landslide Win: Exit Poll

Chanakya’s projections indicate an even stronger performance for the ruling party, giving the DMK 145 to 160 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK is estimated to win 50 to 65 seats, with others picking up 18 to 26 seats.

Praja Poll Projections

Praja Poll also points towards a decisive victory for the DMK, projecting 148 to 168 seats. The AIADMK is expected to trail with 61 to 81 seats, while other parties may secure a marginal share of 1 to 9 seats.

The consistent trend across exit polls suggests that despite facing anti-incumbency challenges, the DMK has managed to maintain its electoral edge. For the AIADMK, the numbers indicate that the party may struggle to regain lost ground in a shifting political landscape.

While these projections offer an early indication of voter sentiment, the final results will be declared on counting day, which will confirm whether the DMK retains its grip on Tamil Nadu or if there are any surprises in store.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Exit Poll Results Exit Polls 2026 Bengal Election Exit Poll West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Exit Poll 2026 Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Exit Polls West Bengal 2026 Exit Polls Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Kerala 2026 Exit Poll Time Exit Polls Tamil Nadu 2026 West Bengal Election Exit Poll 2026 N Exit Polls 2026
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