Congress-Led UDF To Finalise Kerala Cabinet Today; Chennithala Tipped For Home Portfolio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala's new cabinet finalization on Saturday.

Chief Minister Satheesan to lead the new government.

Chennithala likely to get Home and Vigilance portfolios.

IUML demands five cabinet berths for its leaders.

Kerala Cabinet: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to finalise the contours of Kerala’s new cabinet on Saturday, with intense discussions underway over portfolios, regional representation and coalition balance ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony. With VD Satheesan poised to take office as chief minister, attention has shifted to which senior leaders and emerging faces will secure prominent positions in the ministry. Friday’s consultations in Thiruvananthapuram remained largely preliminary, with alliance leaders indicating that the decisive round of talks will take place on Saturday.

Chennithala Tipped For Home, Vigilance

Among the most closely watched names is Ramesh Chennithala, who is widely expected to be accommodated in the cabinet after intervention from the Congress high command.

Party insiders suggest Chennithala is likely to be offered the influential Home and Vigilance portfolios as part of efforts to maintain internal balance after he missed out on the chief minister’s post, as per a report on The New Indian Express. Although there was some hesitation within sections aligned with Satheesan, senior leaders reportedly backed the move, citing Chennithala’s experience and stature within the party.

Efforts to bring him fully into the fold intensified on Friday, with Satheesan visiting his residence and Deepa Dasmunsi engaging in detailed discussions with him.

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Younger Congress Faces Under Consideration

The new ministry is expected to feature a mix of senior leaders and younger Congress faces. Leaders such as V. T. Balram and K. Jayanth are among those being actively discussed for cabinet roles, reflecting the party’s attempt to project generational change alongside experience.

Discussions are also continuing over the Speaker’s post, which could be finalised during Saturday’s meeting. Sources indicate that the Satheesan camp may additionally push for the deputy speaker position as part of broader negotiations within the alliance.

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IUML Pushes For Five Berths

Within the coalition, the Indian Union Muslim League has reiterated its demand for five cabinet positions, matching its representation in the previous UDF government. Senior IUML leaders including P. K. Kunhalikutty, P. K. Basheer, and N. Samsudheen are considered strong contenders for ministerial berths, as per reports.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash confirmed that portfolio allocation and cabinet composition would be settled during Saturday’s discussions, paving the way for the formal oath-taking ceremony on Monday.