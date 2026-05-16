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HomeElectionKPCC Chief Says Talks On Kerala Cabinet Berths Progressing Smoothly, Chennithala Issue Resolved

KPCC Chief Says Talks On Kerala Cabinet Berths Progressing Smoothly, Chennithala Issue Resolved

KPCC president Sunny Joseph said discussions on ministerial berths in the new Kerala government are progressing smoothly and differences within Congress have been resolved.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Discussions on ministerial berths progressing well among allies.
  • Senior leader's dissent over Chief Minister post resolved.
  • Announcement of new government's cabinet soon.
  • Tamil Nadu CM's attendance at swearing-in unconfirmed.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Saturday said discussions on ministerial berths in the new government were progressing satisfactorily.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at his residence here.

“Everything is good. Discussions on ministerial berths in the Congress and among UDF allies are progressing well,” he said.

When asked about the dissent by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala over being denied the Chief Minister’s post, Joseph said the issue had been resolved.

“Everything is resolved,” he said.

“Things are moving smoothly. We are holding discussions within the party and with allies. The announcement will be made at the right time. Everybody will be comfortable in the Congress party,” he added.

Asked whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Joseph said it was not yet confirmed.

Joseph later headed to the Cantonment House to meet Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan and UDF allies.

Earlier, MP Anto Antony and Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkhan also met Venugopal.

Antony said Venugopal is the most popular Congress leader in Kerala and described the UDF’s victory as "historic", noting that the party had not secured such a high number of MLAs before.

He also termed the criticism against Venugopal as a “media creation”.

Vazhakkhan said Chennithala is a senior leader and would decide on his role, including whether to join the cabinet.

“It is natural that he might have complaints, not just on one issue but on several. It may not be only about the Chief Minister’s post. He is an experienced and mature leader who knows how to take a decision in such a situation,” he said.

He added that the issue would be resolved amicably soon. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are the discussions about ministerial berths progressing?

Discussions on ministerial berths within the Congress and among UDF allies are progressing well and satisfactorily. Things are moving smoothly as discussions are being held within the party and with allies.

Has the dissent by Ramesh Chennithala over the Chief Minister's post been resolved?

Yes, the issue of dissent by Ramesh Chennithala over being denied the Chief Minister's post has been resolved. He is a senior leader and will decide on his role, including whether to join the cabinet.

Will Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attend the swearing-in ceremony?

It has not yet been confirmed whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Was the UDF's victory considered historic?

Yes, the UDF's victory was described as historic, with the party securing a higher number of MLAs than ever before. MP Anto Antony noted this achievement.

Published at : 16 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala KPCC Satheesan CONGRESS Kerala Cabinet Formation
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