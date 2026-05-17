Five Players, Including MS Dhoni, Who Could Retire After IPL 2026

The 19th season of Indian Premier League 2026 is heading toward a thrilling finish, with Sunday’s double-header potentially producing the first confirmed playoff qualifier. While Chennai Super Kings remain in contention, their path to the playoffs depends not only on winning their remaining matches but also on favorable outcomes elsewhere.

One of the biggest talking points this season has been the absence of MS Dhoni. The legendary wicketkeeper-captain, who guided CSK to five IPL titles, has yet to feature in a single game during IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni’s uncertain IPL future

Ahead of the tournament, Dhoni reportedly suffered a calf strain and had not initially joined the CSK camp. By the time Chennai regained momentum after a poor start, Dhoni had linked up with the squad but chose not to disturb the team’s settled combination.

Several reports now claim that the veteran is fit enough to play, though there is still uncertainty over whether he will take the field this season.

Speculation regarding Dhoni’s retirement has also intensified. Some believe the former India captain may already have decided to step away from the game but is yet to make an official announcement. Others feel he deserves a proper farewell match before calling time on his IPL career.

Dhoni is set to turn 45 in July, and many believe IPL 2026 could be his final season as a player.

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders picked up Rahane at his base price and retained him as captain for the 2026 season after he led the side in 2025. However, KKR have struggled for consistency this year, leaving their playoff hopes dependent on other results.

Rahane has scored 251 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 131. With age and form becoming factors, questions remain over whether KKR will retain him ahead of next season.

Shardul Thakur

After joining Mumbai Indians through a trade, Shardul Thakur endured a difficult campaign. The 34-year-old featured in eight matches, taking 10 wickets but conceding runs at a costly economy rate of 12.72.

Blessing Muzarabani

KKR brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. However, he was given opportunities in only two matches before being left out of the playing XI.

Given his limited impact, there is speculation that Kolkata may not retain him ahead of the next auction.

Liam Livingstone

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent ₹13 crore to acquire Liam Livingstone during the IPL 2026 auction, but the England all-rounder struggled to justify the price tag.

He managed scores of 14 against Lucknow Super Giants and 1 against CSK before falling out of contention. Livingstone is also currently out of England’s T20 setup, raising doubts about his future in the IPL as well.