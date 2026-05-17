Keir Starmer Exit Buzz Grows; Five Possible Successors In Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Labour leader Keir Starmer faces pressure from MPs after scandals and losses.

Potential successors include Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner from the left.

Centrist contender Wes Streeting and ex-leader Ed Miliband are also discussed.

UK PM Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure after a bruising run of scandals, resignations and poor local election results, fuelling speculation over who could eventually replace him as Labour leader and Prime Minister. More than 90 MPs are said to have urged him to step aside, although Starmer has insisted he will continue in office. As unrest grows within Labour ranks, attention has shifted towards several high-profile figures seen as potential successors, ranging from experienced cabinet ministers to rising political outsiders with growing support among party members and backbench MPs.

Likely Contenders

Andy Burnham is widely viewed as the Left’s preferred candidate and someone capable of reconnecting Labour with working-class voters in northern England. However, the Greater Manchester mayor is not currently an MP, meaning he would first need to secure a Commons seat before mounting any leadership bid.

Angela Rayner is also regarded as a strong contender from Labour’s left wing. Supporters believe her outspoken style could counter criticism that Starmer’s leadership has appeared too technocratic and detached. Yet questions remain over an ongoing investigation linked to alleged underpayment of stamp duty, which could complicate any future campaign.

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Cabinet Rivals

Wes Streeting has emerged as a favourite among Labour’s centrist and right-leaning factions. Seen as an effective communicator with leadership ambitions, Streeting has reportedly gained backing from several allies critical of Starmer’s direction. However, he remains unpopular with sections of the party’s left wing, with critics arguing his leadership could deepen divisions within Labour.

Meanwhile, former Labour leader Ed Miliband is reportedly being encouraged by left-wing MPs to consider another leadership run. Some believe he could unite factions opposed to Streeting.

Another name attracting growing attention is Alistair Carns, a decorated former Royal Marine and military cross recipient. Though only elected to Parliament in 2024, he is increasingly being discussed by backbench MPs as a surprise alternative if Labour’s leadership crisis deepens further.

With divisions deepening inside Labour and pressure continuing to mount on Starmer, the battle to shape the party’s future may already be underway behind closed doors. While no formal leadership contest has been triggered, the growing list of potential successors highlights increasing uncertainty over who could eventually lead Labour into the next general election.

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