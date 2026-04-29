Exit Poll 2026 Live Updates: All Eyes On 6:30 PM Projections Across Key States

Exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be released on April 29 at 6:30 pm after second phase of voting concludes in Bengal, offering the first real indication of who may form governments in these politically significant states. With campaigns marked by sharp messaging, leadership face-offs and intense grassroots mobilisation, the projections are expected to reflect how voters have responded to months of high-decibel outreach. While not definitive, these estimates will shape early political narratives ahead of counting day.

Key Battles Across States

In Assam, the contest has centred around Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, with governance versus opposition consolidation emerging as the core theme.

West Bengal has once again witnessed a high-stakes fight led by Mamata Banerjee, with the Trinamool Congress banking on welfare schemes and regional identity, while the Bharatiya Janata Party pushed a campaign centred on governance and political change.

In Tamil Nadu, the battle has largely been between the DMK and AIADMK, where alliances and leadership positioning shaped the narrative.

Kerala has seen its traditional bipolar contest between the Left Democratic Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, with continuity versus anti-incumbency emerging as the central plank.

Puducherry, though smaller in scale, has witnessed a keen contest driven by alliance arithmetic and local leadership.

Campaign Themes And Momentum

Across states, campaigns blended large rallies with targeted grassroots outreach. Welfare delivery, development claims and identity politics formed the backbone of messaging, while digital platforms amplified narratives beyond physical campaigning.

In Assam and West Bengal, rhetoric was sharper, reflecting the stakes involved, while southern states saw more structured, alliance-driven campaigns. Local issues, including employment, inflation and regional identity, played a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment.

As exit polls are released, they will offer the first snapshot of how these varied campaign strategies have translated into voter choices, even as the final verdict will only be known on counting day.