No 'Khela' In Bengal This Time, Modi's 'Kamal' To Bloom With Landslide Win: Exit Poll

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit polls suggest BJP might edge past TMC in West Bengal.

Multiple polls project BJP winning over 146 seats for majority.

TMC's seat share may significantly drop from previous elections.

Actual results will be confirmed on the final counting day.

West Bengal Exit Polls: As voting for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections concludes, early exit poll trends are pointing towards a potential power change in the state, with the BJP projected to edge past the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a tightly contested battle.

Multiple exit polls released on Wednesday evening suggest that the BJP may have the upper hand. Matrize and Poll Diary both project the BJP winning between 146 and 161 seats, placing it comfortably above the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly. In contrast, the TMC is estimated to secure between 125 and 140 seats, indicating a significant drop from its dominant performance in the previous election.

Chanakya’s projections echo a similar trend, giving the BJP 150–160 seats, while placing the TMC in the 130–140 range. However, Praja Poll has predicted a far more decisive victory for the BJP, projecting a sweeping 178–208 seats, while sharply reducing the TMC’s tally to 85–110 seats.

Political Shift In West Bengal

If these projections hold true, it would mark a major political shift in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has been in power for over a decade. The BJP, which has been aggressively expanding its base in the state, appears to have converted its organisational push into electoral gains, at least according to these early estimates.

That said, exit polls are only indicative and not definitive. Past trends have shown that such projections can differ from actual results. The final outcome will be known on counting day, when votes cast across all phases are tallied.

For now, the numbers suggest that the much-publicised “khela” may not play out in TMC’s favour this time, with the BJP poised to make significant inroads in Bengal’s political landscape.