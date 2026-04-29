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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionNo 'Khela' In Bengal This Time, Modi's 'Kamal' To Bloom With Landslide Win: Exit Poll

No 'Khela' In Bengal This Time, Modi's 'Kamal' To Bloom With Landslide Win: Exit Poll

West Bengal: Multiple exit polls released on Wednesday evening suggest that the BJP may have the upper hand.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls suggest BJP might edge past TMC in West Bengal.
  • Multiple polls project BJP winning over 146 seats for majority.
  • TMC's seat share may significantly drop from previous elections.
  • Actual results will be confirmed on the final counting day.

West Bengal Exit Polls: As voting for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections concludes, early exit poll trends are pointing towards a potential power change in the state, with the BJP projected to edge past the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a tightly contested battle.

Multiple exit polls released on Wednesday evening suggest that the BJP may have the upper hand. Matrize and Poll Diary both project the BJP winning between 146 and 161 seats, placing it comfortably above the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly. In contrast, the TMC is estimated to secure between 125 and 140 seats, indicating a significant drop from its dominant performance in the previous election.

Chanakya’s projections echo a similar trend, giving the BJP 150–160 seats, while placing the TMC in the 130–140 range. However, Praja Poll has predicted a far more decisive victory for the BJP, projecting a sweeping 178–208 seats, while sharply reducing the TMC’s tally to 85–110 seats.

Political Shift In West Bengal

If these projections hold true, it would mark a major political shift in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has been in power for over a decade. The BJP, which has been aggressively expanding its base in the state, appears to have converted its organisational push into electoral gains, at least according to these early estimates.

That said, exit polls are only indicative and not definitive. Past trends have shown that such projections can differ from actual results. The final outcome will be known on counting day, when votes cast across all phases are tallied.

For now, the numbers suggest that the much-publicised “khela” may not play out in TMC’s favour this time, with the BJP poised to make significant inroads in Bengal’s political landscape.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the exit polls suggest for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

Exit polls suggest a potential power change in West Bengal, with the BJP projected to edge past the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Which parties are projected to win seats in the West Bengal elections?

Exit polls project the BJP winning a majority of seats, while the TMC is estimated to secure fewer seats than in the previous election.

What is the predicted seat range for the BJP and TMC according to multiple exit polls?

Some polls project the BJP winning between 146-161 seats and the TMC between 125-140 seats. Others show a wider range, with one predicting a larger win for BJP.

What would be the significance if these exit poll projections are accurate?

If the projections hold true, it would signify a major political shift in West Bengal, ending over a decade of TMC rule.

Are exit poll results always accurate?

No, exit polls are only indicative and not definitive. Past trends show that projections can differ from the actual election results.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exit Poll Results Exit Polls 2026 Bengal Election Exit Poll West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Exit Poll 2026 Tn Exit Polls 2026 Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Exit Polls West Bengal 2026 Exit Polls Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Kerala 2026 Exit Poll Time Exit Polls Tamil Nadu 2026 West Bengal Election Exit Poll 2026
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