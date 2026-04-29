Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Falta constituency polling disrupted by lathicharge after unrest.

Two detained as security forces restore order at polling station.

EVM glitches in Howrah caused voter frustration and delays.

BJP candidate alleges irregularities in South Howrah constituency.

Lathicharge in Falta: Polling in the Falta Assembly constituency turned tense on Wednesday after central security forces resorted to a lathicharge at booth number 186 in Belsingh, following a buildup of unrest outside the polling station. Officials said the action was taken after a group of individuals gathered near the booth and allegedly attempted to influence voters, prompting security personnel to intervene and disperse the crowd.

Lathicharge, Detentions In Falta

The situation escalated as tensions mounted outside the booth, eventually leading central forces to carry out a lathicharge. Authorities confirmed that two individuals were detained in connection with the incident, while order was restored shortly after.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the constituency, which has already been in the spotlight during the ongoing second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.



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EVM Glitches Trigger Chaos In Howrah

Earlier in the day, trouble had surfaced in parts of Howrah, particularly at Don Bosco Sahnalal Vidyalaya in Liluah under the Bally Assembly constituency. Voters at booths 152, 153, and 154 reported repeated EVM malfunctions, leading to long delays.

Frustration among voters quickly intensified as many claimed they had been waiting since early morning without being able to cast their votes. “I have been standing in line since dawn, only to be told the machine isn’t working.”

Eyewitnesses described scenes of pushing and jostling inside the polling station as tempers flared over the repeated breakdowns.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Elections 2026: EVM Glitch Sparks Bally Clash, CRPF Personnel Detains 2

Security Steps In To Restore Order

As the situation spiralled, central forces stationed at the site stepped in and used a lathicharge to disperse the agitated crowd. Local sources indicated that several individuals sustained minor injuries during the intervention, while police confirmed detentions.

Authorities maintained that the use of force was necessary to bring the situation under control and ensure polling could resume.

A large police contingent was subsequently deployed, with Praveen Tripathi visiting the site to review the situation. Under tightened security arrangements, voting resumed at the affected booths.

Fresh Allegations From South Howrah

Meanwhile, in the South Howrah Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Shyamalkumar Hati alleged irregularities at Thanamakhua Model High School. He claimed voters were forced to queue outside along Andul Road despite sufficient space inside the polling station.

According to him, the arrangement led to unnecessary delays and raised questions about the management of polling operations.

Polling Continues Amid Tension

Despite the disruptions, voting has continued across affected areas under strict security supervision. However, the incidents in Falta and Howrah have once again highlighted the operational and security challenges during large-scale elections in the state.

With reports of glitches, clashes, and allegations surfacing through the day, authorities remain on high alert to prevent further escalation and ensure the integrity of the polling process.