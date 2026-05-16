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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari To Chair First Administrative Review Meeting In Diamond Harbour Ahead Of Falta Repoll

Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Administrative Review Meeting In Diamond Harbour Ahead Of Falta Repoll

The meeting will focus on governance, development projects and public service delivery, with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal and senior officials in attendance.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will on Saturday chair the first administrative review meeting of the newly formed state government at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari, during the administrative meeting with senior officials, will review development and governance-related issues in the region, according to sources at state secretariat Nabanna.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, senior bureaucrats and police officers will also be present in the meeting, a well-placed source said.

A senior state government official said the administration was keen to "ensure faster implementation of development projects and strengthen coordination at the district level".

"The chief minister wants district administrations to work with greater efficiency and accountability. The meeting in Diamond Harbour will focus on governance priorities and public service delivery," he said.

The CM's visit assumes political significance as Diamond Harbour has long been considered a stronghold of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who currently represents the eponymous Lok Sabha constituency.

Adhikari is also scheduled to chair another meeting with BJP party workers at Falta ahead of the May 21 repoll before heading to Nandigram later in the day.

The Election Commission countermanded the election in Falta, which was held on April 29, following massive irregularities, including allegations of EVM tampering and voter intimidation. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Published at : 16 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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