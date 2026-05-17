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HomeNewsIndiaIndian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow

Indian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow

An Indian worker was killed and three injured in a drone attack in Moscow region, the Indian Embassy said. Russia claimed it intercepted 1,000+ Ukrainian drones amid escalating cross-border strikes.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian national killed, three injured in Russian drone attack.
  • Russia reports over 1,000 Ukrainian drones intercepted.

An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in Russia’s Moscow region on Sunday, according to the Embassy of India in Russia.

In an official statement, the embassy said its officials visited the site of the attack and met the injured workers at the hospital.

“One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today,” the embassy said.

The mission expressed condolences over the worker’s death and said it is coordinating with company management and local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the affected workers.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” the statement added.

Also Read: Putin Says Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End Amid Potential Talks With EU

Russia Condemns Strikes

Russian authorities described Sunday’s overnight assault as one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow in recent months. Air raid sirens, explosions, and falling debris were reported across several parts of the Russian capital and nearby regions.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country within a 24-hour period. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence systems shot down at least 81 drones approaching the capital overnight.

The Moscow region has frequently faced drone attacks, although the Russian capital itself — located around 400 km from the Ukrainian border — is targeted less often. In Russia’s Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine, authorities said a man was killed after a drone struck a lorry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Friday that Ukraine was “entirely justified” in targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure and military production facilities to weaken Moscow’s war efforts, as well as those allegedly responsible for war crimes against Ukrainians.

Russia Launches Attacks

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles in multiple waves of attacks across Ukraine between Wednesday and Friday. One cruise missile strike hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv on Thursday, killing 24 people, including three children.

Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday that it intercepted 279 Russian drones overnight out of a total of 287 launched.

Fresh attacks have continued between Moscow and Kyiv since the end of a three-day ceasefire last Tuesday, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce. The ceasefire had been announced to mark the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Also Read: Trump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9

Peace Efforts Remain Deadlocked

Efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution to the four-year conflict remain stalled, with Kyiv rejecting Moscow’s territorial demands in the eastern Donbas region, while US attention has increasingly shifted towards the US-Israel conflict involving Iran.

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Moscow region on Sunday?

An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region on Sunday.

What was the Indian Embassy's response to the drone attack?

The Embassy of India in Russia visited the site, met the injured, condoled the death, and is providing assistance to the affected workers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Indians Injured Drone Attack In Russia Indians Died Indian In Russia
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