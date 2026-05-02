Air India Slashes International Flights Till July Amid Fuel Spike, Airspace Curbs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India cuts international flights through July due to rising fuel costs.

West Asia conflict forces longer, costlier routes, impacting profitability.

Airline faces significant financial losses, exacerbated by fuel prices.

Passengers may experience cancellations and delays on key international routes.

Air India Overseas Flight Cuts: Air India, loss-making carrier, is scaling back its international operations through July, as rising jet fuel prices and restricted airspace render several routes financially unviable. The decision was confirmed by CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson in an internal message to employees on Friday.

“We have reduced some flying for April and May… the steep rise in jet fuel costs, together with airspace closures and longer flight paths, has made many of our international services unprofitable,” Wilson explained, as per reports. The airline, which has been grappling with mounting losses, now plans to extend these cuts into June and July, reflecting the ongoing strain on global aviation.

West Asia Conflict Forces Costly Reroutes

The crisis in West Asia has significantly disrupted international air travel. With key air corridors restricted, airlines are being forced to take longer routes to avoid conflict zones. This has increased fuel burn and operational costs, especially for long-haul flights.

Wilson described the current environment as “extremely challenging,” noting that the airline had limited options but to reduce capacity. He also expressed hope for a return to normalcy, saying that they regretted the disruption to their customers’ travel plans and their crew’s rosters, and hoped the Middle East situation would stabilize and the Strait of Hormuz would reopen soon so that they could return to normal operations.

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Mounting Losses Add To Pressure

Financially, the situation remains severe. Air India Group is estimated to have incurred losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The spike in fuel prices has played a major role in worsening the airline’s balance sheet.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicates that jet fuel costs have surged by over 40% compared to last year. For Air India, which relies heavily on long-haul routes passing through West Asia, the dual challenge of higher fuel prices and longer flying distances has made several services unsustainable.

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Passengers Face Delays, Cancellations

The cutbacks are expected to directly impact passengers traveling on international routes. Flights to key destinations across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe may see cancellations, schedule changes, or extended travel durations.

With fewer flights operating and rerouting becoming the norm, travellers are being urged to stay updated on flight statuses and plan journeys with additional buffer time. The disruptions could persist until geopolitical tensions ease and critical transit routes reopen.