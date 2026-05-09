The BJP has put elaborate contingency measures in place ahead of Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony as West Bengal chief minister, amid forecasts of rainfall in Kolkata and several districts of south Bengal on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony, scheduled at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, is expected to mark a major political shift in the state, with the BJP set to form its first government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP legislative party, will take oath as the ninth chief minister of the state. Adhikari secured victories from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies in the Assembly elections.

Massive Preparations At Brigade Parade Ground

Final arrangements were underway at Brigade Parade Ground on Friday, where a massive stage has been erected for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, senior Union ministers and chief ministers from several BJP-ruled states.

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According to sources, nearly 20 chief ministers are likely to be present at the programme.

With weather forecasts predicting possible rain, organisers have covered large sections of the venue with tents to ensure the ceremony proceeds without disruption.

Officials said security arrangements around the Brigade area have also been intensified, with heavy deployment of police personnel and central forces. Traffic restrictions may be imposed on several major roads in Kolkata during the event.

Netaji Indoor Stadium Kept Ready As Alternative Venue

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in multiple south Bengal districts, prompting authorities to keep Netaji Indoor Stadium ready as a backup venue.

Administrative sources said a separate stage has already been prepared inside the indoor stadium, while seating arrangements have also been redesigned in yellow and white to accommodate guests and invitees if the event needs to be shifted at short notice.

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Officials said all logistical arrangements have been made to ensure a quick transition in case of extreme weather conditions.

Bengal’s Culture Reflected In Oath Ceremony Decor

Apart from its political significance, the swearing-in ceremony has also been designed to highlight Bengal’s cultural identity.

The main stage at Brigade Parade Ground features decor inspired by the Kalighat temple style, while visual collages depicting Bengali festivals such as Durga Puja and Poila Boishakh have been incorporated into the design.

Large display screens have been installed across the venue and nearly 50,000 chairs arranged for attendees expected to gather for the ceremony.

The state has witnessed a celebratory atmosphere ahead of the BJP’s historic government formation in West Bengal.