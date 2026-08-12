'Compromised PM Was Forced To...': Rahul Gandhi Reacts Over US Court's Relief To Gautam Adani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi questioned US court dismissing Adani's criminal charges.

US court dismissed Adani's charges, finalised $18 million settlement.

Charges involved alleged $265 million bribery, defrauding investors.

Gautam Adani welcomed court decision, expressing faith in justice.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the dismissal of criminal charges against industrialist Gautam Adani by a US court and launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development.

In a post on X, Gandhi said there was “much more to this than meets the eye” and alleged that a “compromised PM” had been forced to sell India’s interests. He added that the country was paying a “huge price”.

Gandhi’s comments came after a US court on Monday brought an end to the long-running criminal case involving Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and their associate Vneet Jaain. The charges were dismissed at the request of the US government.

ALSO READ | FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Today Amid Growing Opposition From States

US Court Dismisses Criminal Charges

Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissed the criminal charges against the Adanis relating to securities and wire fraud with prejudice.

The court also finalised a settlement between the Adanis and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the settlement, the Adanis will pay $18 million to the US government without admitting guilt, bringing the civil securities fraud proceedings against them to a formal close.

The legal development prompted a political response in India, with Gandhi questioning the circumstances surrounding the US government's request to dismiss the criminal charges.

Gautam Adani Welcomes Court Decision

Gautam Adani welcomed the court's decision in a post on X, saying he received the ruling with humility and respect for the judicial process.

Adani said that throughout the legal proceedings, his faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law had remained unwavering. He also thanked those who, he said, continued to have faith in him, the legal system and India's capacity for justice.

He added that the Adani name would continue working towards “building for our nation”.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Assembly Takes Fresh Swipe At Delimitation, Demands 33% Women's Quota From 2029

What Were The US Charges Against Adani?

The US Justice Department had unsealed an indictment against the Adani Group and associates in 2024. The indictment alleged that the group was involved in a $265 million bribery scheme aimed at securing solar energy contracts with Indian government entities.

The Adanis were also accused of participating in an effort to defraud US and international investors by making false statements about the company's anti-corruption practices.

Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The latest court order and settlement have now brought the criminal and civil proceedings to a close, while Rahul Gandhi has questioned the wider implications of the development.