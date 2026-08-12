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English NewsNewsIndia'Compromised PM Was Forced To...': Rahul Gandhi Reacts Over US Court's Relief To Gautam Adani

'Compromised PM Was Forced To...': Rahul Gandhi Reacts Over US Court's Relief To Gautam Adani

A US district court dismissed criminal charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and associate Vneet Jaain at the request of the US government.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questioned US court dismissing Adani's criminal charges.
  • US court dismissed Adani's charges, finalised $18 million settlement.
  • Charges involved alleged $265 million bribery, defrauding investors.
  • Gautam Adani welcomed court decision, expressing faith in justice.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the dismissal of criminal charges against industrialist Gautam Adani by a US court and launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development.

In a post on X, Gandhi said there was “much more to this than meets the eye” and alleged that a “compromised PM” had been forced to sell India’s interests. He added that the country was paying a “huge price”.

Gandhi’s comments came after a US court on Monday brought an end to the long-running criminal case involving Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and their associate Vneet Jaain. The charges were dismissed at the request of the US government.

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US Court Dismisses Criminal Charges

Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissed the criminal charges against the Adanis relating to securities and wire fraud with prejudice.

The court also finalised a settlement between the Adanis and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the settlement, the Adanis will pay $18 million to the US government without admitting guilt, bringing the civil securities fraud proceedings against them to a formal close.

The legal development prompted a political response in India, with Gandhi questioning the circumstances surrounding the US government's request to dismiss the criminal charges.

Gautam Adani Welcomes Court Decision

Gautam Adani welcomed the court's decision in a post on X, saying he received the ruling with humility and respect for the judicial process.

Adani said that throughout the legal proceedings, his faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law had remained unwavering. He also thanked those who, he said, continued to have faith in him, the legal system and India's capacity for justice.

He added that the Adani name would continue working towards “building for our nation”.

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What Were The US Charges Against Adani?

The US Justice Department had unsealed an indictment against the Adani Group and associates in 2024. The indictment alleged that the group was involved in a $265 million bribery scheme aimed at securing solar energy contracts with Indian government entities.

The Adanis were also accused of participating in an effort to defraud US and international investors by making false statements about the company's anti-corruption practices.

Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The latest court order and settlement have now brought the criminal and civil proceedings to a close, while Rahul Gandhi has questioned the wider implications of the development.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent US court ruling concerning Gautam Adani?

A US District Court dismissed criminal charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain, at the request of the US government. This ended a long-running criminal case.

How did Rahul Gandhi react to the US court's decision regarding Adani?

Rahul Gandhi questioned the dismissal of charges, alleging a

What were the original US charges against the Adani Group?

The US Justice Department alleged a $265 million bribery scheme for solar energy contracts and defrauding investors with false statements about anti-corruption practices.

What was the outcome of the civil proceedings against the Adanis?

The Adanis finalized a settlement with the US SEC, agreeing to pay $18 million without admitting guilt. This formally closed the civil securities fraud proceedings.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Adani Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Us Court
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