TVK Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to witness intense political uncertainty as suspense grows over whether C. Joseph Vijay will finally take oath as the state’s next Chief Minister. Despite emerging as the leader of the single-largest party after the Assembly elections, the actor-turned-politician is still navigating a complicated alliance puzzle before securing a clear path to power.

The anticipated swearing-in ceremony, initially expected on May 9, now hangs in the balance as discussions with allies and supporting parties continue behind closed doors. The Governor is yet to make a final decision, keeping the state’s political atmosphere tense and uncertain.

TVK Emerges As Largest Party But Falls Short Of Majority

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, making it the single-largest formation in the House. The Congress, which won five seats, has extended unconditional support to Vijay’s party, boosting the alliance tally significantly.

However, Vijay is expected to vacate one of the two constituencies from which he contested. Once that process is completed, TVK’s strength will reduce to 107. With Congress support included, the coalition currently reaches 112 seats.

Adding to the momentum, the Left parties, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist), with two MLAs each, have also backed Vijay, taking the alliance tally to 116, still short of the halfway mark required to form the government.

VCK And IUML Trigger Fresh Political Confusion

The biggest uncertainty now revolves around the stance of key DMK allies, particularly the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.

While Vijay reportedly informed the Governor that both parties had assured him of support, the IUML later stated that it would continue to remain aligned with the DMK camp. The VCK, too, stopped short of officially handing over a letter of support despite earlier indications that it may back TVK from outside the government.

Political speculation intensified further after senior VCK leaders held discussions with M. K. Stalin late on Friday evening. Even so, political sources suggest the possibility of outside support to Vijay has not been completely ruled out.

Governor Seeks Proof Before Final Call

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the third consecutive day to reinforce his claim to form the government. During the meeting, he reportedly submitted letters of support from Left parties while also citing verbal commitments from VCK and IUML leaders.

The TVK delegation included senior party functionaries and film producer Venkat Narayanan, known for producing Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

Despite the intense lobbying, the Governor has not yet issued an invitation to form the government. Instead, TVK has reportedly been given time until May 10 to demonstrate majority support in the Assembly, delaying any immediate oath-taking ceremony.