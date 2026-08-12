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English NewsNewsIndiaFresh India-China Tension As Troops Face Off At LAC Near Arunachal Pradesh After 6 Years

Fresh India-China Tension As Troops Face Off At LAC Near Arunachal Pradesh After 6 Years

The face-off is believed to have continued for nearly a week before senior commanders intervened and brought the situation under control.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian, Chinese troops faced off near Arunachal LAC on July 26.
  • Confrontation lasted a week, senior commanders subsequently defused the situation.
  • Incident amid China's new map claiming Arunachal Pradesh.
  • MEA: border peace crucial for India-China relations.

A fresh face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Arunachal Pradesh has brought the border into focus again, with a photograph showing soldiers from both sides confronting each other during a patrol.

The Indian Army has not officially commented on the photograph. However, the image is believed to be from July 26, when troops from India and China reportedly came face-to-face during patrolling along the LAC and carried out a banner drill.

Chinese troops were seen holding a banner written in both Chinese and English. The reported confrontation is believed to have continued for nearly a week before the situation was brought under control following intervention by senior commanders from both sides.

ALSO READ | No 'Slow Encroachment' By China In Arunachal Pradesh, Sources Say

Troops Face Off During LAC Patrol

The reported incident marks a significant development along the Arunachal Pradesh section of the LAC, where troops from the two countries had previously encountered each other in 2017 in the Doklam Sector. 

According to the information surrounding the photograph, the soldiers remained engaged in the face-off for several days. The situation was eventually defused after senior military commanders intervened. 

The two troops had previously confronted each other in 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The conflict culminated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. It culminated in a brutal hand-to-hand physical clash on June 15, 2020, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese casualties.

ALSO READ | ‘More Than 90 Killed’: MEA Urges World To Hold Pakistan Accountable Over PoJK Violence

Timing Draws Attention To China’s Arunachal Map

The photograph has surfaced at a time when tensions over China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh remain a sensitive issue between the two countries. China had recently released a new map in which it assigned Chinese names to places in Arunachal Pradesh.

India has consistently rejected such claims over the northeastern state. The latest reported face-off has therefore added significance to the timing of the photograph.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the situation along the border remains an important factor in India-China relations and stressed that peace should be maintained. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent incident along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Arunachal Pradesh?

Indian and Chinese troops had a face-off near Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly on July 26. A photograph shows soldiers confronting each other during a patrol.

How long did the recent confrontation last and how was it resolved?

The reported confrontation lasted nearly a week. It was brought under control after senior military commanders from both sides intervened.

When did India and China have previous significant confrontations along the LAC?

Troops previously confronted each other in 2017 in the Doklam Sector and in 2020 in eastern Ladakh. The 2020 incident involved a brutal physical clash.

Why is the timing of the photograph of the recent face-off significant?

The photograph surfaced amidst renewed tensions over China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh. China recently released a new map assigning Chinese names to places there.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh India-China Relations LAC
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