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English NewsBusinessN Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

Tata group stocks slipped in Wednesday's trade after N Chandrasekaran's resignation as Tata Sons chairman. TCS, Tata Motors PV and other major group stocks traded in the red.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned, prompting market declines.
  • Investors assessed leadership changes; TCS, Tata Motors significantly fell.
  • Chandrasekaran's resignation occurred ahead of an AGM reappointment vote.

Shares of several Tata group companies came under pressure in Wednesday's trade after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons chairman, with the market assessing what the leadership change could mean for the conglomerate's next phase.

The selling was visible across several prominent Tata stocks, including TCS, Tata Motors PV, Tata Communications, Titan and Tata Steel, based on stock market data.

TCS was trading at Rs 2,353.10, down Rs 87.10 or 3.57 per cent, at around 11:43 AM, making it one of the sharpest decliners among the group's major listed companies.

TCS, Tata Motors PV Among Major Decliners

At around 11:45 AM, Tata Motors PV was trading at Rs 338.95, down Rs 10.05 or 2.88 per cent.

Tata Communications was at Rs 1,716.05, lower by Rs 30.80 or 1.76 per cent, while Tata Steel was trading at Rs 185.10, down Rs 3.30 or 1.75 per cent.

Titan was also under pressure. At around 11:46 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 5,035, down Rs 80 or 1.56 per cent.

Tata Power was trading at Rs 375.15, down Rs 4.85 or 1.28 per cent, at around 11:44 AM.

Also Read : N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM

Tata Group Stocks: Latest Market Prices

Stock Price Change
TCS Rs 2,353.10 -3.57%
Tata Power Rs 375.15 -1.28%
Tata Communications Rs 1,716.05 -1.76%
Tata Motors PV Rs 338.95 -2.88%
Titan Rs 5,035.00 -1.56%
Tata Steel Rs 185.10 -1.75%

Leadership Change Puts Tata Group Strategy In Focus

The market reaction comes as investors assess the implications of the change at Tata Sons, the holding company at the centre of the Tata group.

Tata Sons oversees around 30 companies, including listed businesses such as TCS and Tata Motors, as well as unlisted entities including Air India.

Chandrasekaran's resignation comes ahead of the August 18 Tata Sons annual general meeting, where shareholders were scheduled to vote on his reappointment as a director.

His current term as chairman runs until February 2027, which he plans to complete.

The uncertainty surrounding his reappointment dates back to February, when Tata Sons deferred a decision on his continuation following opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, according to media reports.

Differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have also emerged over board representation, strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji.

Also Read : Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3: What Is The GMP Today? Check Before You Subscribe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tata group company shares decline on Wednesday?

Shares fell after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons chairman. The market was evaluating what this leadership change meant for the conglomerate's future phase.

Which Tata companies experienced significant share drops?

TCS was one of the sharpest decliners at 3.57%. Tata Motors PV, Tata Communications, Titan, and Tata Steel also saw notable declines.

What is N Chandrasekaran's current chairman term?

His current term as chairman of Tata Sons runs until February 2027, which he intends to complete. His resignation came ahead of a scheduled reappointment vote.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sons TCS N Chandrasekaran Noel Tata Tcs Share Price Today N Chandrasekaran Resigns Tata Stocks Chandrasekaran Resigns N Chandrasekaran Tata
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