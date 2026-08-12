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English NewsNewsIndiaFCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Today Amid Growing Opposition From States

FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Today Amid Growing Opposition From States

The Centre is likely to send the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 to a JPC amid opposition from Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and other political groups.

Written By : Ashish Singh |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union government plans to send FCRA Bill to JPC.
  • Move follows growing opposition from states and groups.
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly opposed Bill; protests erupted in Mizoram.
  • JPC referral allows detailed examination of contentious provisions.

The Union government is likely to announce at noon on Wednesday that the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination, according to sources. The expected move comes amid growing opposition to the proposed legislation, with concerns emerging from state governments, political parties and civil society groups. The Centre's decision to seek a wider parliamentary review could provide an opportunity for a more detailed examination of the Bill's provisions before the government takes it forward.

Centre Faces Resistance Over FCRA Bill

The proposed legislation came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday as opposition to the Bill grew across several parts of the country. Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the legislation, while protests were reported in Mizoram's capital. The developments added to pressure on the Centre to reconsider the Bill in its current form, as per reports.

Sources said the Union government subsequently contacted allies and other political parties to inform them of its intention to move a resolution in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday seeking to refer the Bill to a JPC.

A committee referral would allow MPs from different parties to examine the proposed amendments and hear views on provisions that have triggered concerns among states and organisations.

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Tamil Nadu Flags Concerns Over Charitable Organisations

Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the strongest voices opposing the proposed amendments.

State Minister Rajamohan moved a resolution in the Assembly calling for the Union government to withdraw the Bill in its present form. The state has particularly objected to provisions concerning the handling of assets belonging to charitable organisations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action is the Union government expected to take regarding the FCRA Bill?

The Union government is likely to announce that the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination.

Why is the FCRA Bill being referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee?

The Bill is being referred due to growing opposition and concerns from state governments, political parties, and civil society groups. This provides an opportunity for wider parliamentary review.

What is the purpose of sending the FCRA Bill to a JPC?

A JPC referral allows MPs from different parties to examine the proposed amendments and hear views. It offers a more detailed examination of the Bill's provisions.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu FCRA Bill FCRA Amendment Bill 2026
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