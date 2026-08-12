Trump Confirms Plane Switch In Turkey Over Iran Threat: 'I Go By Secret Service, Military'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump confirmed secret aircraft changes occurred due to security threat.

Israeli intelligence reportedly warned of Iranian missile attack risk on aircraft.

Multiple plane switches served as decoys to mislead potential attackers.

President downplayed danger, stating threats are common for him.

Trump aircraft switch: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was moved between aircraft during his recent trip to Turkey after security officials warned of a potential threat. Trump said on Tuesday that he followed instructions from the Secret Service and the US military, while acknowledging that he was not given extensive details about the danger. The disclosure follows reports that Trump initially left the Qatar-donated Boeing 747-8, which he had used during his international trip, and boarded an older Air Force One aircraft. He was later transferred again, this time to a smaller C-32A military jet, in a highly discreet security operation.

Trump Says Security Officials Ordered Aircraft Change

Speaking to reporters after returning from Ohio, Trump said the decision was made by those responsible for protecting him.

"We go by Secret Service and the military and they wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane," he told reporters, as per reports. "I do what they say... I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats."

The president's comments provide the first direct confirmation from the White House that the aircraft changes were linked to a security concern.

Reports indicate that the second switch was deliberately concealed. Trump was allegedly moved away from the older presidential aircraft and transferred to the C-32A, while many people accompanying the presidential delegation continued to believe he remained aboard the larger jet.

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Israel Reportedly Shared Warning About Missile Attack

The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, reported that Israeli intelligence had alerted American authorities to a possible threat involving Iran. According to the report, the warning suggested that Iranian forces could attempt to target Trump's aircraft with shoulder-fired missiles.

The intelligence reportedly led the Secret Service to make the second aircraft change as Trump prepared to leave Turkey. Several senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were said to have remained aboard the original Air Force One.

The reported security measures came amid heightened tensions involving Iran and its regional allies. Turkey's proximity to Iran added another layer of concern during Trump's visit for the NATO summit.

Presidential Aircraft Used As Security Decoy

The reported operation involved more than simply changing planes. According to The Washington Post, the movements were designed to make it difficult for potential attackers to determine which aircraft was carrying the president.

People travelling aboard the larger Air Force One were reportedly instructed to keep the aircraft's window blinds closed during the flight. The second aircraft transfer was also not immediately known to several officials and journalists travelling with the president.

Such tactics are not without precedent. Former President Bill Clinton reportedly used an unmarked executive aircraft during a 2000 visit to Pakistan while Air Force One served as a decoy.

Earlier reports had suggested that Trump's first aircraft change was unrelated to a security threat. Trump had previously said the move from the Qatar-donated aircraft was intended to allow US service members in Britain to tour the newly refurbished jet.

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Trump Plays Down Threats Against Him

Other reports, including those from The New York Times, said US intelligence had identified a credible threat from Iranian proxy groups. Officials cited by the newspaper indicated that the Qatari aircraft itself was not necessarily the intended target, with the threat reportedly directed at Trump regardless of the plane he travelled in.

Trump, however, appeared largely dismissive when questioned about the danger and suggested that threats are an unavoidable part of being president.

Asked about how he personally viewed the situation, Trump offered a brief response: "Whatever it is, you know my attitude? Whatever."

The president's confirmation has shed new light on an unusually elaborate security operation that had initially remained out of public view. While officials have not publicly disclosed the full details of the intelligence warning, the multiple aircraft changes underline the extent of precautions taken when a potential threat emerges against a sitting US president.