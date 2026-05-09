The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form its first government in West Bengal after securing a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark and reshaping Bengal’s political landscape in what is being seen as one of the party’s biggest breakthroughs in eastern India.

BJP’s Historic Victory In West Bengal

The BJP’s victory marks the first time in decades that West Bengal will be governed by the same party that is in power at the Centre. The result also significantly weakened the Left-Congress space and brought an end to the Trinamool Congress’s dominance under Mamata Banerjee.

The scale of the BJP’s win reflected a broader political shift in Bengal, where the party steadily expanded its organisational base over the last decade through aggressive grassroots outreach, defections from rival parties and a strong polarisation-driven campaign.

Suvendu Adhikari Emerges As Key Face In CM Race

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the central figure in the post-election political landscape after retaining Nandigram and defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, considered the TMC supremo’s political stronghold.

Adhikari’s rise carries major political symbolism. Once a close associate of Banerjee and a prominent face of the Nandigram land agitation that helped the TMC defeat the Left Front in 2011, he is now leading the BJP’s own “poribartan” moment against the party he once helped build.

While the BJP leadership did not officially announced its chief ministerial choice, Adhikari remained the frontrunner in political discussions. Other names doing the rounds included state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

Party insiders, however, suggested the leadership may prefer a “bhumiputra” or son-of-the-soil face rooted in Bengal’s linguistic and cultural identity, a messaging strategy repeatedly used by Amit Shah during the campaign to counter the TMC’s “outsider” narrative against the BJP.

Why Rabindra Jayanti Was Chosen For Swearing-In

The BJP has scheduled the oath-taking ceremony on Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The move is being seen as part of the BJP’s broader attempt to strengthen its cultural connect with Bengal and counter perceptions that the party lacks roots in the state’s social and intellectual traditions.

Over the years, the BJP has increasingly invoked icons such as Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerjee as part of its effort to expand beyond conventional electoral politics in Bengal.

Check West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2026 here

Post-Poll Violence Continues To Cast Shadow

Even as preparations for government formation continue, concerns over post-poll violence remain high in the state.

The killing of Adhikari aide Chandranath Rath in North 24 Parganas has further escalated tensions between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP has alleged that the murder was a targeted political attack, the TMC has demanded a court-monitored investigation into the incident.

Amid fears of further clashes, Adhikari has urged BJP workers not to organise immediate victory processions and instead maintain restraint.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP convened a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on May 8 in the presence of Amit Shah. The legislature party leader, who is expected to become the next chief minister, is likely to be formally elected during the meeting.

For the BJP, the ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground will mark the culmination of a long political journey in Bengal — from a marginal player in the state to the party now poised to occupy the seat of power.