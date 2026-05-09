PM Modi Bows Before Bengal Public With Folded Hands At Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday bowed before the people of West Bengal with folded hands in a symbolic gesture of gratitude during the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister.

The ceremony, held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, marked a historic political shift in the state after the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule.

PM Modi’s Gesture Draws Loud Cheers

The prime minister began by waving to the cheering crowd from a red-carpeted podium where Adhikari and five ministers of the newly formed cabinet stood beside him.

Moments later, PM Modi slowly knelt down and bowed before the gathering with folded hands extended toward the ground, triggering loud cheers from BJP supporters present at the venue.

The BJP leadership had invested heavily in the Bengal campaign, with PM Modi addressing multiple rallies across the state in the run-up to the assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also led several roadshows and campaign events as the party pushed for a breakthrough in the state.

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Governor RN Ravi Administers Oath

RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari and the ministers. Ravi, a former Intelligence Bureau officer known for his experience in handling insurgency-related matters, presided over the ceremony attended by senior BJP leaders and party workers.

The BJP’s initial cabinet appeared to reflect social representation across communities in Bengal. Among the ministers sworn in were Dilip Ghosh from the Other Backward Classes community, Agnimitra Paul from the Kayastha community, Ashok Kirtania representing the Matua community, Kshudiram Tudu from a tribal background, and Nishit Pramanik from the Rajbanshi community.

All five leaders have played visible roles in strengthening the BJP’s organisational presence in Bengal over the years and were considered instrumental in the party’s rise in the state.

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PM Seeks Blessings From Veteran BJP Worker

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi also touched the feet of 98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar and sought his blessings on stage.

The prime minister hugged the veteran leader and exchanged pleasantries with him during a brief felicitation ceremony.

According to the BJP, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir in 1952 while accompanying Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee during a movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

"Sarkar is one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India," the party said in a statement.

After the BJP’s formation in 1980, Sarkar worked as organisational coordinator for the then West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts in Left Front-ruled West Bengal.

"From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years," the statement said.

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