Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

The Indian stock market continues to show signs of a potential breakout, although several global factors are capping the upside, according to market experts.

They said the sharp rise in Brent crude prices to nearly $90 per barrel following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict remains a key headwind for equities.

Fed's Rate Decision Weighs On Sentiment

Experts also pointed to the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged as another negative factor for markets.

While the move was widely expected, they noted that the decision was split 9-3, with three members voting in favour of a rate hike to contain inflation, which dampened equity market sentiment.

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Indian Market Seen As Relatively Resilient

Despite the global challenges, experts believe the Indian market could remain relatively resilient.

They said weakness in global chip stocks has prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reallocate their investments, with FPIs emerging as net buyers in Indian equities so far in July.

Crude Prices Ease After Recent Surge

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined 1.75 per cent to $89.15 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell 1.47 per cent to $83.21 per barrel.

Asian Markets Mixed, US Stocks End Lower

Asian markets traded on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.72 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.02 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.57 per cent.

US markets closed lower, with the S&P 500 falling 1.52 per cent and the Nasdaq ending 1.74 per cent lower.