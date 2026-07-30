India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

They said the sharp rise in Brent crude prices to nearly $90 per barrel following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict remains a key headwind for equities.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices gained Thursday; Sensex, Nifty closed higher.
  • Rising crude, Fed's split decision dampened market sentiment.
  • Indian market resilient; FPIs became net buyers in July.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Thursday as the Sensex rose over 300 points to settle at 77,938 and the Nifty gained over 58 points to close trade at 24,308 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, slipping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 24,200, taking a hit of over 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Indian Market Signals Breakout Potential

The Indian stock market continues to show signs of a potential breakout, although several global factors are capping the upside, according to market experts.

They said the sharp rise in Brent crude prices to nearly $90 per barrel following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict remains a key headwind for equities.

Fed's Rate Decision Weighs On Sentiment

Experts also pointed to the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged as another negative factor for markets.

While the move was widely expected, they noted that the decision was split 9-3, with three members voting in favour of a rate hike to contain inflation, which dampened equity market sentiment.

ALSO READ: OPINION | The Deposit Crunch Will Pass. Losing A Good Borrower Should Worry Lenders More

Indian Market Seen As Relatively Resilient

Despite the global challenges, experts believe the Indian market could remain relatively resilient.

They said weakness in global chip stocks has prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reallocate their investments, with FPIs emerging as net buyers in Indian equities so far in July.

Crude Prices Ease After Recent Surge

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined 1.75 per cent to $89.15 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell 1.47 per cent to $83.21 per barrel.

Asian Markets Mixed, US Stocks End Lower

Asian markets traded on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.72 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.02 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.57 per cent.

US markets closed lower, with the S&P 500 falling 1.52 per cent and the Nasdaq ending 1.74 per cent lower.

ALSO READ: Best SIP Mutual Funds: These 3 Schemes Turned A Rs 10,000 Monthly SIP Into Nearly Rs 10 Lakh

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

The Sensex rose over 300 points to settle at 77,938, and the Nifty gained over 58 points to close at 24,308. This positive performance followed an earlier dip in the morning session.

What global factors are impacting the Indian stock market's upside potential?

Rising Brent crude prices due to the US-Iran conflict and the US Federal Reserve's split decision on interest rates are significant headwinds. These factors are currently capping the market's potential growth.

Why is the Indian market considered relatively resilient despite global challenges?

Experts believe the Indian market remains resilient due to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) becoming net buyers in July. FPIs are reallocating investments from weak global chip stocks into Indian equities.

How did crude oil prices change recently?

Brent crude declined 1.75% to $89.15 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.47% to $83.21 per barrel. This decline occurred after a recent surge in prices.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300
Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300
Business
Bank Holidays In August 2026: Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan And More
Planning A Bank Visit? Check The Complete August 2026 Holiday Calendar Before You Go
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Business
8th Pay Commission: Government Shares Salary Hike Timeline; Here's What Employees Should Know
Waiting For The 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike? Here's The Latest Update
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget