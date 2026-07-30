The Sensex rose over 300 points to settle at 77,938, and the Nifty gained over 58 points to close at 24,308. This positive performance followed an earlier dip in the morning session.
Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300
They said the sharp rise in Brent crude prices to nearly $90 per barrel following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict remains a key headwind for equities.
- Indian indices gained Thursday; Sensex, Nifty closed higher.
- Rising crude, Fed's split decision dampened market sentiment.
- Indian market resilient; FPIs became net buyers in July.
The Indian benchmark indices gained on Thursday as the Sensex rose over 300 points to settle at 77,938 and the Nifty gained over 58 points to close trade at 24,308 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, slipping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 24,200, taking a hit of over 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.
Indian Market Signals Breakout Potential
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?
What global factors are impacting the Indian stock market's upside potential?
Rising Brent crude prices due to the US-Iran conflict and the US Federal Reserve's split decision on interest rates are significant headwinds. These factors are currently capping the market's potential growth.
Why is the Indian market considered relatively resilient despite global challenges?
Experts believe the Indian market remains resilient due to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) becoming net buyers in July. FPIs are reallocating investments from weak global chip stocks into Indian equities.
How did crude oil prices change recently?
Brent crude declined 1.75% to $89.15 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.47% to $83.21 per barrel. This decline occurred after a recent surge in prices.