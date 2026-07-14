Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prashant Kishor declared family assets totalling nearly Rs 198 crore.

Majority of wealth stems from his venture firm, Vedhas Ventures.

He faces eight criminal cases, but remains unconvicted currently.

Bankipur bypoll marks Kishor's first significant electoral test.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has disclosed family assets worth nearly Rs 198 crore in the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, marking his first direct electoral contest. According to the affidavit, Kishor declared assets worth Rs 96.06 crore in his own name, while his wife, Dr. Jahnavi Das, reported assets worth Rs 101.93 crore. Their combined declared wealth stands at Rs 197.99 crore.

Major Share Of Wealth Linked To Venture Firm

A substantial part of Kishor’s declared assets comes from his 100 per cent stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited, valued at approximately Rs 95.26 crore. The affidavit also lists fixed deposits, market-linked investments, shares, mutual funds, bonds and insurance policies worth more than Rs 7.36 crore, as per reports.

In contrast, the family’s cash holdings are relatively small, Rs 65,570 in Kishor’s name and Rs 1,95,200 in his wife’s name. The couple also declared ownership of 475 grams of gold.

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Properties Across Bihar, Delhi And NCR

Kishor’s immovable assets include a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas district valued at Rs 9.75 crore. He also declared self-acquired residential properties worth Rs 59.25 crore located in Patliputra Colony, Vasant Vihar and Ghaziabad.

Inherited properties worth Rs 14.62 crore were also listed in the affidavit. The disclosure indicates that Dr. Das holds additional immovable assets, further increasing the family’s property portfolio.

Eight Criminal Cases Mentioned In Affidavit

The affidavit states that Kishor faces eight pending criminal cases in Bihar, including charges related to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant and criminal defamation.

The cases have been registered in places including Patna and Bettiah. The filing clarifies that he has not been convicted in any of them.

Kishor also disclosed liabilities of approximately Rs 5.77 crore and stated that he does not own a car. His profession has been listed as political advisor and consultant.

Dr Das is identified in the affidavit as an MBBS doctor and senior advisor for special projects at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital.

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Bankipur Contest Seen As Crucial Test

The Bankipur Assembly bypoll, scheduled for July 30, is being viewed as a significant political test for the Jan Suraaj Party.

The constituency has traditionally been considered a BJP stronghold, making the election an important indicator of whether Kishor’s party can emerge as a serious challenger to established political forces in Bihar.

The result will also be closely watched for insights into Kishor’s transition from election strategist to active electoral politician.