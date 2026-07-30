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English NewsNewsIndiaKharge's Manusmriti Remarks Trigger Uproar In Rajya Sabha; BJP Hits Back

Kharge's Manusmriti Remarks Trigger Uproar In Rajya Sabha; BJP Hits Back

Kharge's Manusmriti remarks sparked an uproar in the Rajya Sabha as the BJP objected, while the paper leak debate turned into a sharp Congress-Government face-off.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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  • Government accused Congress of past exam leak inaction.

A heated exchange erupted in the Rajya Sabha after Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge invoked the Manusmriti during a debate on the Public Examination (Amendment) Bill, 2026. His remarks drew strong objections from the BJP, with Chairperson questioning their relevance to the legislation. The confrontation came amid a broader political clash over exam paper leaks, with the government accusing the Congress of failing to address the issue during the UPA years and Kharge countering by raising police action against protesting students.

Kharge's Manusmriti Remarks Spark Row

Kharge said elements of the Manusmriti were being introduced into the new syllabus. Referring to the ancient text, he said it spoke of cutting off a person's tongue for reciting the Vedas and even of cutting the body for retaining Vedic mantras. His remarks immediately triggered an uproar in the House.

The Chairperson interrupted Kharge, asking what the Manusmriti had to do with the Public Examination (Amendment) Bill. The BJP objected to his comments, while Leader of the House JP Nadda said Kharge's remarks would create unrest and were not based on facts.

Also Read: Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

Congress, BJP Trade Barbs Over Exam Leaks

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hit back at the Congress, saying the present government had to complete the unfinished work left by the UPA.

"Why didn't the Congress form a national testing body when the UPA was in power? The prime minister today had to complete the UPA's unfinished task," Singh said.

He also alleged that the UPA, during its second term, ignored the recommendations of a key panel aimed at preventing examination paper leaks. According to Singh, the Opposition's criticism showed it was well aware of exam paper leaks that took place during the UPA era.

Responding to the minister, Kharge shifted focus to the police action against young protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarify what he described as "police brutality" against the protesters.

Also Read: 'Who Gave The Order?': Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Student Crackdown

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha Anti Paper Leak Bill
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