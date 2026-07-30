The Calcutta High Court granted Abhishek Banerjee interim relief, directing police not to take coercive measures against him in connection with three specific FIRs. This relief is valid until the next hearing on August 6.
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No Coercive Action Against Abhishek Banerjee Till August 6, Says Calcutta High Court
The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur Police Station, Kalitala Police Station and Bishnupur Police Station.
- Calcutta High Court granted interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
- Police cannot take coercive action in three specific FIRs.
- The interim protection remains effective until the August 6 hearing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What interim relief did the Calcutta High Court grant Abhishek Banerjee?
Which police stations are involved in the FIRs covered by the court's order?
The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur, Kalitala, and Bishnupur Police Stations. Police are instructed not to take coercive action in these specific cases.
What additional directive did the High Court issue to the police?
The High Court also directed the police to submit a comprehensive list of all FIRs registered against Abhishek Banerjee. This submission is required up to the present date.
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