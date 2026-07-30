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English NewsNewsNo Coercive Action Against Abhishek Banerjee Till August 6, Says Calcutta High Court

No Coercive Action Against Abhishek Banerjee Till August 6, Says Calcutta High Court

The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur Police Station, Kalitala Police Station and Bishnupur Police Station.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Calcutta High Court granted interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
  • Police cannot take coercive action in three specific FIRs.
  • The interim protection remains effective until the August 6 hearing.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee by directing police authorities not to take any coercive measures against him in connection with three specific FIRs until the next hearing on August 6.

The interim order was passed by a single bench headed by Justice Saugata Bhattacharya.

Order Applies To Three FIRs

The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur Police Station, Kalitala Police Station and Bishnupur Police Station.

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Police have been instructed to refrain from taking any coercive action against the MP in connection with these cases until the matter is heard again on August 6.

Court Seeks Details Of All FIRs

The High Court also directed the police to submit a comprehensive list of all FIRs registered against Abhishek Banerjee up to the present date.

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What interim relief did the Calcutta High Court grant Abhishek Banerjee?

The Calcutta High Court granted Abhishek Banerjee interim relief, directing police not to take coercive measures against him in connection with three specific FIRs. This relief is valid until the next hearing on August 6.

Which police stations are involved in the FIRs covered by the court's order?

The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur, Kalitala, and Bishnupur Police Stations. Police are instructed not to take coercive action in these specific cases.

What additional directive did the High Court issue to the police?

The High Court also directed the police to submit a comprehensive list of all FIRs registered against Abhishek Banerjee. This submission is required up to the present date.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee TMC Calcutta High Court .TMC Abhishek Banerjee Interim Bail
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