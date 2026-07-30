No Coercive Action Against Abhishek Banerjee Till August 6, Says Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee by directing police authorities not to take any coercive measures against him in connection with three specific FIRs until the next hearing on August 6.

The interim order was passed by a single bench headed by Justice Saugata Bhattacharya.

Order Applies To Three FIRs

The court's directive covers three FIRs registered at Bhawanipur Police Station, Kalitala Police Station and Bishnupur Police Station.

ALSO READ: Kharge's Manusmriti Remarks Trigger Uproar In Rajya Sabha; BJP Hits Back

Police have been instructed to refrain from taking any coercive action against the MP in connection with these cases until the matter is heard again on August 6.

Court Seeks Details Of All FIRs

The High Court also directed the police to submit a comprehensive list of all FIRs registered against Abhishek Banerjee up to the present date.