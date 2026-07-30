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English NewsNewsKharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Public Examination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, said merely increasing fines, prescribing harsher punishments, setting up a Special Task Force and fast-track courts would not stop paper leaks. He argued that the key was to ensure leak-free examinations through better administration. Kharge said the Congress had demanded a stronger anti-paper leak law in 2024, but the government failed to act then. He also questioned who ordered the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns against protesting students and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

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RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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