Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Public Examination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, said merely increasing fines, prescribing harsher punishments, setting up a Special Task Force and fast-track courts would not stop paper leaks. He argued that the key was to ensure leak-free examinations through better administration. Kharge said the Congress had demanded a stronger anti-paper leak law in 2024, but the government failed to act then. He also questioned who ordered the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns against protesting students and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.
#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "... Due to paper leak, how many innocent people were harmed and how many people were beaten, how many parents are troubled, how many women and children are troubled. You have just changed the figures in the… pic.twitter.com/KZbLCndg9e— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026