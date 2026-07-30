Voting Underway For Bankipur, Datia And Manjalpur Bypolls; Turnout Reaches 16.05% In MP Seat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Campaigns concluded July 28; results indicate states' political mood.

Polling for Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies began on Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements, with voters turning out early to cast their ballots.

In Bihar, around 4.6 per cent of the nearly 3.8 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling, an election official said. In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, voter turnout reached 16.05 per cent by 9 am.

The Election Commission and local administrations have deployed extensive security personnel and made elaborate logistical arrangements to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling across all three constituencies.

Polling Begins After Extensive Preparations

Ahead of polling, election officials supervised the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election materials to polling personnel from designated distribution centres.

Polling teams subsequently left for their respective booths carrying the required equipment to facilitate voting.

Authorities said all preparations had been completed in accordance with Election Commission guidelines, with enhanced security deployed across the three constituencies to ensure a smooth electoral process.

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Campaigning Ended On July 28

Campaigning for the high-profile by-elections concluded on July 28 after days of rallies, roadshows and public outreach programmes by major political parties seeking to mobilise voters.

The three contests are being closely watched as they test the electoral strength of key political players in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Results are expected to provide an indication of the political mood in the respective states ahead of future electoral battles.

Bankipur Sees High-Profile Three-Cornered Contest

The Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna has emerged as the most closely watched contest among the three bypolls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has nominated political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Rekha Gupta, setting up a three-way contest.

The by-election became necessary after five-time MLA and BJP national president Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, vacating the Assembly seat.

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Datia Votes After Congress MLA's Disqualification

In Madhya Pradesh's Datia constituency, the BJP has nominated first-time Assembly candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

The Congress has once again fielded veteran leader Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, who is contesting from the constituency for the seventh time.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified on April 2 under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, read with Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution, following his conviction in a bank scam case.

Manjalpur Poll Triggered By BJP MLA's Death

Voting is also underway in Gujarat's Manjalpur Assembly constituency, where the bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior BJP MLA Yogesh Patel.

Patel represented the Assembly for eight terms, first from Raopura and later from Manjalpur. He also served as the pro tem Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly in 2022 and held the post of Minister of State during his political career.

The BJP has fielded Satish Patel, while the Congress has nominated former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari, resulting in a direct contest between the two parties.