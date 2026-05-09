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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony: Who Did PM Modi Bow To In Bengal?

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony: Who Did PM Modi Bow To In Bengal?

PM Modi bowed to Makhanlal Sarkar, a veteran from Siliguri associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee, during Adhikari’s oath event.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 May 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi bowed to 98-year-old veteran BJP leader.
  • He touched the feet of Makhanlal Sarkar, seeking blessings.
  • The gesture occurred at Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony.
  • Sarkar was associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee historically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects on stage by touching the feet of Makhanlal Sarkar, a veteran figure from Siliguri who was once closely associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee, during the oath taking ceremony of the first BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday. Makhanlal Sarkar is a 98-year-old BJP veteran in Bengal.

PM Modi Hugs Makhanlal Sarkar 

As veteran BJP worker Makhan Lal Sarkar welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue, the Prime Minister bowed to touch his feet before warmly embracing him, a moment that sparked loud cheers from party workers and supporters gathered there.

Syama Mukherjee, remembered as a barrister, educationist, politician and a prominent Hindutva ideologue, played a significant role in both state and national politics. Although he remained a strong critic of the Congress, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Today: When & Where To Watch Bengal’s First BJP CM Swearing-In

Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Taking Ceremony 

On Saturday, Modi reached the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal’s first BJP government, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

He was joined by state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya and Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” reverberating across the packed venue as supporters greeted them enthusiastically. Travelling in an open vehicle, the Prime Minister waved at thousands of BJP supporters who had assembled at the grounds since morning to witness the historic occasion.

Modi had landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport shortly before 10 am and later flew by helicopter to the Race Course grounds before heading to the ceremony site by road. The Brigade Parade Ground turned into a sea of saffron as BJP supporters poured in from different parts of West Bengal, neighbouring Jharkhand, and even overseas to be part of the landmark political event.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay his respects to at the oath-taking ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Makhanlal Sarkar, a 98-year-old veteran BJP worker from Siliguri.

What was the significance of Makhanlal Sarkar's association?

Makhanlal Sarkar was once closely associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a prominent figure in Indian politics.

Where and when did this oath-taking ceremony take place?

The oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal's first BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari took place in Kolkata on Saturday.

What political event marked the occasion?

The event marked the swearing-in of West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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