Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony: Who Did PM Modi Bow To In Bengal?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi bowed to 98-year-old veteran BJP leader.

He touched the feet of Makhanlal Sarkar, seeking blessings.

The gesture occurred at Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony.

Sarkar was associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee historically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects on stage by touching the feet of Makhanlal Sarkar, a veteran figure from Siliguri who was once closely associated with Syama Prasad Mukherjee, during the oath taking ceremony of the first BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday. Makhanlal Sarkar is a 98-year-old BJP veteran in Bengal.

PM Modi Hugs Makhanlal Sarkar

As veteran BJP worker Makhan Lal Sarkar welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue, the Prime Minister bowed to touch his feet before warmly embracing him, a moment that sparked loud cheers from party workers and supporters gathered there.

Syama Mukherjee, remembered as a barrister, educationist, politician and a prominent Hindutva ideologue, played a significant role in both state and national politics. Although he remained a strong critic of the Congress, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took blessings and felicitated Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior BJP workers in West Bengal, as he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government pic.twitter.com/Yc1FDdlG09 — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2026

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Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Taking Ceremony

On Saturday, Modi reached the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal’s first BJP government, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.



He was joined by state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya and Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” reverberating across the packed venue as supporters greeted them enthusiastically. Travelling in an open vehicle, the Prime Minister waved at thousands of BJP supporters who had assembled at the grounds since morning to witness the historic occasion.



Modi had landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport shortly before 10 am and later flew by helicopter to the Race Course grounds before heading to the ceremony site by road. The Brigade Parade Ground turned into a sea of saffron as BJP supporters poured in from different parts of West Bengal, neighbouring Jharkhand, and even overseas to be part of the landmark political event.