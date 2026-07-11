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English NewsNewsIndiaWhy Did BJP Change Its Bankipur Candidate Against Prashant Kishor? Lalu Yadav, Fodder Scam Link Emerges

Why Did BJP Change Its Bankipur Candidate Against Prashant Kishor? Lalu Yadav, Fodder Scam Link Emerges

BJP replaced its Bankipur bypoll candidate a day after his nomination, as Congress linked the move to alleged family ties to the fodder scam.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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  • Neeraj Sinha now replaces Kumar, facing Prashant Kishor.

The Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar has witnessed a dramatic political twist after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced its candidate just a day after he filed his nomination papers. Abhishek Kumar, popularly known as Bunty, withdrew from the contest citing personal and family reasons. However, the Congress has alleged that the BJP was compelled to change its nominee because of his family's reported links to the multi-crore fodder scam.

The development has added fresh political heat to the bypoll, with the BJP quickly announcing Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its new candidate. Sinha is now set to take on Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in a contest that is expected to draw significant attention in Bihar's political landscape.

Abhishek Kumar Withdraws, Says Decision Is Personal

Soon after withdrawing his nomination, Abhishek Kumar wrote to BJP state president Sanjay Sarawagi, thanking the party leadership for choosing him as the NDA candidate while explaining that he could no longer remain in the race because of family circumstances.

Addressing reporters later, an emotional Kumar reiterated that his withdrawal stemmed solely from personal and family reasons, without providing further details, as per a reports.

The BJP wasted little time in naming Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its replacement candidate on Friday, ensuring there was no delay in its campaign for the crucial bypoll.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub

Congress Targets BJP Over Candidate Change

The Congress was quick to question the BJP's explanation, claiming the party withdrew Kumar's candidature because of his family's alleged connection to the fodder scam.

Mishra further alleged that the BJP feared defeat in the constituency and changed its candidate to minimise political damage ahead of the election.

ALSO READ: 'J&K Is Integral Part Of India': Indian Diplomat Corrects Incorrect Map At Dhaka Seminar

Fodder Scam Link And Why Bankipur Matters

According to sources, Kumar's father, Ravindra Prasad, was among those convicted in the fodder scam case that also involved former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Ravindra Prasad, who served as the manager of Magadh Chemical Corporation, was sentenced to three years in prison. The scam involved fraudulent withdrawals of nearly Rs 139 crore, with the Central Bureau of Investigation filing three chargesheets between 2001 and 2003. After examining 575 witnesses and over 4,200 documents, the agency secured convictions against 75 individuals, including Ravindra Prasad, in 2022.

Party insiders said the BJP feared Prashant Kishor would make Kumar's family background a key campaign issue, potentially weakening the party's position in Bankipur. According to sources, the leadership decided to replace Kumar as a precaution before the campaign gathered momentum.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. Formerly known as Patna West, the constituency has remained a BJP bastion since 1995, when Nabin's father, Navin Kishore Sinha, first won the seat.

Before You Go

Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Bankipur by-election necessary?

The by-election was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat. He had been elected to the Rajya Sabha, requiring a new election for the constituency.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Candidate Prashant Kishor Bankipur Bypoll Abhishek Kumar Bunty Bihar By-election
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