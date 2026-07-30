J&K Police Attach Properties Of Five Pakistan-Based Terror Handlers In Major Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J&K Police intensified actions targeting cross-border terror networks.

Properties of five Pakistan-based terror operatives attached by police.

Proclamation proceedings initiated against LeT operative Mohammad Qasim.

Actions aim to dismantle financial and logistical terror infrastructure.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday intensified its action against cross-border terror networks by attaching properties linked to five Pakistan-based terror operatives and initiating proclamation proceedings against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim. Officials said the coordinated action is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the financial and logistical infrastructure that supports terrorism in the Union Territory.

The latest measures are aimed at weakening terror networks by targeting assets and legal ownership rather than focusing solely on operatives involved in militant activities.

Properties Of Five Pakistan-Based Terror Operatives Attached

In a major operation, Reasi Police attached immovable properties belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The action was taken under FIR No. 70/2024 registered at Police Station Mahore under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Enemy Agents Ordinance and E&IMCO Act.

Officials did not disclose the identities of the five individuals whose properties were attached. According to the police, the move is intended to weaken the financial support system used by terror organisations operating from across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir | Delivering a major blow to the terror ecosystem, Reasi Police has attached the immovable properties of five Pakistan-based terror handlers during the investigation of FIR No. 70/2024 of Police Station Mahore, registered under the relevant provisions of the… pic.twitter.com/tptDp98O71 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026



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The attachment of assets forms part of a broader strategy to disrupt funding channels and logistical networks that facilitate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Proclamation Proceedings Against LeT Operative Mohammad Qasim

Alongside the property attachments, police initiated proclamation proceedings against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim, who is wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases. Officials said Qasim is accused in the 2022 Katra blast case and the 2023 Narwal twin blast case.

His property in Reasi district had already been attached in March 2026 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of the investigation into cases linked to him, as per reports.

The Union Government had designated Mohammad Qasim as a terrorist in March 2024, placing him on the list of individuals accused of involvement in activities threatening India's security.

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Security Agencies Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

The latest crackdown is part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's sustained efforts to target Pakistan-based terror operatives and the support systems that enable cross-border terrorism. Officials said the strategy extends beyond pursuing individual militants and focuses on dismantling the financial, legal and logistical networks that sustain terrorist organisations.

By attaching properties and initiating legal proceedings such as proclamation notices, investigators aim to prevent terror handlers from using local assets and support structures to facilitate operations.

Security agencies have increasingly relied on financial investigations and property attachments alongside conventional counter-terror operations to curb militant activities in the region.