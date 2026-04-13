‘How Dare You!’ Mamata Banerjee’s Explosive Attack On EC, BJP In Durgapur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banerjee criticizes Election Commission and BJP's actions.

Claims officials removed, undermining elected government's authority.

Raises concerns over voter list omissions, targeting TMC workers.

As election temperatures rise alongside the heat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the BJP at a public meeting in Durgapur West.

Speaking at Chaturanga Maidan, the Trinamool Congress chief criticised the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar without naming him directly.

“Don't even talk to me. How dare you! I am still the elected Chief Minister,” she said.

Alleges Administrative Overhaul

Banerjee accused authorities of systematically removing officials and undermining her government.

“All the officers have been transferred. They have taken away everything under me. They have made it a super emergency,” she said.

“Vanish Kumar and the BJP have come together. What the BJP is saying is parrot talk! They are playing it up. Some are playing it up. It seems like they are just saving themselves and their families. And brokering for the BJP so that some people can get some posts in the future.”

She added, “While brokering, the Chief Secretary of Bengal has changed. Remember, they don't even talk to me. So much courage! I am still the elected Chief Minister. The Home Secretary has changed. The DG has changed, the Police Commissioners have changed. The DMs have been changed. They have selectively brought in BJP people.”

Raises Issue Of Voter List Omissions

The Trinamool leader also flagged concerns over alleged omissions from the voter list.

“The votes were cut. I even went to court. To seek justice. The names of 32 lakh people were mentioned. There is still a lot left,” she said.

“BJP should respond first, if you have the courage, vote on the list of '24. You will not make people vote by cutting their names. Otherwise, your Prime Minister won on this list, let him resign.”

“Are everyone an infiltrator? The people of Durgapur are also infiltrators? You call the people of the border as infiltrators, you are also infiltrators? There is a limit to disrespecting people. Won't you raise your head against this? Won't you wake up yet?”

Allegations Of Targeting TMC Workers

Banerjee further alleged that officials were being directed to target Trinamool Congress workers.

“Today I received news that the CS-DGs are going from district to district. They are going to other people in the district administration and telling them that all the booth agents of the Trinamool Congress, who are important workers, must be arrested in the ganja case.”

“I say, you consume a lot of ganja yourself... that's why you are looking for a ganja case? Don't be ashamed!”

Claims Of Midnight Operations, Monitoring Cell Plot

She also alleged a plan to carry out arrests and influence polling.

“Two retired officers are sitting here... shameless, brazen. They are saying, carry out an operation at midnight and arrest important Trinamool workers. No one will be afraid.”

“They are saying that on the day of the election, BJP people will sit in the monitoring cell dressed as Election Commission people. The brokers. Those who are not sure of their own character, talk about others! People all over the world know what their character is.”