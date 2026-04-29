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HomeElectionWhat Are Exit Polls And How Are They Different From Opinion Polls?

What Are Exit Polls And How Are They Different From Opinion Polls?

To ensure voters are not influenced during ongoing elections, the publication or broadcast of exit polls is banned until polling across all phases is completed.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: As elections in five states across India conclude today, everyone is eyeing the exit polls. But what exactly are they, and how are they different from opinion polls? Here’s a simple breakdown.

The Election Commission of India enforces strict rules on when exit poll results can be shared. To ensure voters are not influenced during ongoing elections, the publication or broadcast of exit polls is banned until polling across all phases is completed. For the 2026 elections, this restriction remains in place from 7 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29. Any violation can lead to penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Once voting concludes, media organisations begin releasing exit poll findings and seat projections. These surveys provide early indications of electoral trends across states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. However, the official results are declared only after vote counting, which is scheduled for May 4.

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2026: Voting Halted In Baranagar After EVM Failures; BJP Flags ‘Fake Machine’ Near Booth

The key difference between exit polls and opinion polls lies in timing and method. Opinion polls are conducted before voting begins. They attempt to gauge voter preferences in advance by surveying a sample population about whom they intend to vote for. These polls can change significantly depending on campaign developments or shifts in public mood.

What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls, on the other hand, are carried out immediately after voters cast their ballots. Surveyors stationed outside polling booths ask voters about their actual choices, offering a more immediate, though still unofficial, snapshot of voting patterns.

Both types of polls are conducted by research agencies, media organisations, and polling firms using different techniques such as interviews, phone surveys, or field data collection.

Also Read: West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Early Trends In TMC Vs BJP Contest

While exit polls provide early insights, they are not always accurate. The final and authoritative outcome remains the one declared after the official counting of votes.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Elections Election Survey Opinion Poll ELECTIONS Exit POLL Election 2026
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