India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership After PM Modi-Rob Jetten Talks

India and the Netherlands on Saturday agreed to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten amid evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

PM Modi arrived in The Hague on Friday for a two-day visit as part of his four-nation Europe tour aimed at deepening cooperation with key partners across sectors.

The two countries also signed several agreements intended to strengthen collaboration in multiple areas.

Strategic Partnership Announced

During the talks, PM Modi said India-Netherlands relations had witnessed considerable progress over the past decade. "There has been significant progress in India-Netherlands ties in last one decade," PM Modi said in his televised opening remarks during the talks with Dutch PM Jetten.

The Netherlands remains one of India's major trading destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The country is also India's fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to USD 55.6 billion.

Referring to the longstanding relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said India viewed the Netherlands as one of its important partners because of the strong historical and people-to-people ties shared by both nations.

"Democratic values, market economy and responsible behavior are part of our common approach. Our cooperation in areas of Water, healthcare and education has been making the lives of our people better," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands

The prime minister also underlined India's rapid economic growth and stressed the need to combine Dutch expertise with India's capabilities. He further suggested that there should be convergence of the Netherlands' expertise and India's "speed and skill" in every sector.

"We need to take our cooperation in areas of innovation, investment, sustainability and defence to new heights. Under this common vision, we are taking India-Netherlands relations to the level of strategic partnership," PM Modi said.

Jetten, in his remarks, also referred to the expanding cooperation between the two countries and formally announced the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership.

PM Modi Meets CEOs Of Leading Dutch Companies

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Modi and Jetten interacted with chief executives of leading Dutch companies operating in sectors including energy, ports, healthcare, agriculture, trade and technology.

During the interaction, PM Modi invited Dutch firms to expand their engagement in India, particularly in maritime infrastructure, renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology and healthcare.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails Dutch Coach Sjoerd Marijne For Reshaping Indian Hockey

"We are continuously reducing compliance and increasing the ease of doing business. We have recently carried out next-generation reforms in taxation, labour code, and governance," he told the business leaders.

The prime minister said manufacturing in India was becoming increasingly cost-effective, while the services sector had emerged as a major driver of innovation and efficiency.

"We invite all of you to design and innovate in India. There can be no better time for this than today," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Highlights Economic Reforms

Speaking about India’s economic trajectory, PM Modi described the country as a symbol of both scale and stability. He also pointed to policy continuity and reforms undertaken during his tenure.



"Today's India is a symbol of scale and stability. In terms of scale, we are also the fastest-growing major economy in the world and the world's largest talent pool. Infrastructure, clean energy or connectivity – no one in the world can match India's speed," he said.

ALSO READ: Trump Team Dumped Chinese Phones, Badges And Gifts Before Leaving Beijing After Xi Summit: Report

"And on the subject of stability, I have completed 12 years of serving as the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. In these 12 years, with continuous reforms, we have transformed our economic DNA. Our direction has been clear – to give policy predictability to the private sector and increase opportunities for them," he added.

PM Modi said his government had opened up sectors such as space, mining and nuclear energy for private participation.

The two prime ministers also emphasised the importance of early implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (India-EU-FTA).