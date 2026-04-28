West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Early Trends In TMC Vs BJP Contest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal exit polls release April 29, post-voting completion.

TMC, BJP contest high-stakes election; results May 4.

Exit polls offer early voter sentiment, shape narratives.

Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Live Streaming: Exit polls for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are set to offer the first clear indication of whether the TMC can retain power or if the BJP has made decisive gains. With voting concluding in phases across April, strict Election Commission rules mean projections will only be released after polling ends. These early estimates, while not definitive, are expected to shape political narratives ahead of the official results, providing a snapshot of voter sentiment across the state.

When Exit Polls Will Be Released

Exit polls for West Bengal will be published on April 29 after 6:30pm, once voting across all phases concludes and restrictions are lifted.

The Election Commission prohibits the release of any exit poll data until the final vote is cast, ensuring that voters are not influenced during the polling process.

West Bengal voted in two phases-on April 23 and April 29-covering all 294 assembly seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Also Read: Election Commission Just Deployed AI To Watch Bengal's Polling Booths

High-Stakes TMC Vs BJP Battle

The election is widely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is attempting to expand its footprint in the state.

High voter turnout in the early phase has been interpreted as a sign of strong public engagement, with both parties mounting aggressive campaigns centred on welfare, governance and identity politics.

Political tensions have also remained high, with accusations and counter-accusations adding to an already charged atmosphere during campaigning.

Why Exit Polls Matter

They provide an early indication of electoral trends before official counting

Help gauge whether anti-incumbency or continuity is shaping voter behaviour

Influence market sentiment and political messaging ahead of results

However, exit polls have historically been unreliable in closely contested elections and should be treated as indicative rather than conclusive.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections: Lok Bhavan Announces Continuation Of 24x7 Citizen Helpline For Free And Fair Polls