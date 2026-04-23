Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionDelhi Mayor Election: BJP Names Pravesh Wahi, Set For Uncontested Win As AAP Stays Out

Delhi Mayor Election: BJP Names Pravesh Wahi, Set For Uncontested Win As AAP Stays Out

Wahi, currently Leader of the House in the MCD, was chosen after internal deliberations, with the final decision taken by the central leadership.

By : Balram Pandey | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP nominated Pravesh Wahi for Delhi mayoral election.
  • AAP, Congress lack numbers for a contest.
  • Wahi's nomination came after late internal deliberations.
  • BJP holds majority in MCD, eyeing unopposed win.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Pravesh Wahi as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi mayoral election, signalling a strong push to reclaim the top municipal post. Wahi currently serves as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The election is expected to tilt decisively in the BJP’s favour, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opting not to field a candidate. Other parties, including the Congress, lack the numbers to mount a serious challenge, raising the likelihood of an uncontested victory.

Late Decision After Internal Deliberations

The announcement comes on the final day of nominations, Thursday, April 23. Party sources indicated that discussions over the candidate continued late into Wednesday evening, with no immediate consensus among senior leaders.

Eventually, the decision was left to the central leadership, which finalised Wahi’s name. If no rival candidate is fielded by the deadline, he could be declared mayor unopposed later in the day.

What Next for Raja Iqbal?

There had been speculation that incumbent mayor Raja Iqbal would not be renominated, and the party has now moved ahead with a new face. However, given his experience and seniority, sources suggest he may be assigned a key role within the corporation.

BJP Holds Edge in MCD Numbers

The BJP currently has 123 councillors in the 250-member MCD, placing it in a strong position. While the path to the mayor’s post appears clear, political observers note that the real test will begin after the election.

With BJP governments both at the Centre and in Delhi, and increased funding flowing to the MCD over the past year, expectations from the party’s civic leadership are likely to remain high. 

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the BJP's candidate for the Delhi mayoral election?

Pravesh Wahi has been announced as the BJP's candidate. He currently serves as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Why is the BJP expected to win the mayoral election?

The BJP has a strong majority with 123 councillors in the MCD. The Aam Aadmi Party is not fielding a candidate, and other parties lack sufficient numbers.

When was the BJP's candidate announced?

The announcement was made on the final day of nominations, Thursday, April 23. The decision was finalized by the central leadership after internal deliberations.

What is the BJP's current strength in the MCD?

The BJP holds 123 councillors in the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), giving them a significant advantage.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AAP Mcd Elections Delhi Mayor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
'Voting Breaking All Records': PM Modi Praises EC For 'Peaceful' Polls In West Bengal
'Voting Breaking All Records': PM Modi Praises EC For 'Peaceful' Polls In West Bengal
Election
Delhi Mayor Election: BJP Names Pravesh Wahi, Set For Uncontested Win As AAP Stays Out
Delhi Mayor Election: BJP Names Pravesh Wahi, Set For Uncontested Win As AAP Stays Out
Election
West Bengal Elections: Central Forces Step In As TMC Workers 'Block' Road Near Polling Booths In Cooch Behar
Central Forces Step In As TMC Workers 'Block' Road Near Polling Booths In Cooch Behar
Election
Assembly Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 41.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Tamil Nadu At 37.56%
Bengal Records 41.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Tamil Nadu At 37.56%
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION LIVE: Bengal, TN voting continues amid tensions; CM race speculation intensifies
ELECTION LIVE: Bengal fish-and-identity debate heats up as polling continues, turnout 41%
ELECTION LIVE: Rahul Gandhi vs Mamata Banerjee remarks spark political debate in Bengal
POLITICAL TURMOIL: Humayun Kabir continues sit-in in Murshidabad amid Bengal polling tensions
BREAKING: Suvendu Adhikari warns against violence, claims 35% turnout in Nandigram by 11 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget