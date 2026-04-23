Delhi Mayor Election: BJP Names Pravesh Wahi, Set For Uncontested Win As AAP Stays Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP nominated Pravesh Wahi for Delhi mayoral election.

AAP, Congress lack numbers for a contest.

Wahi's nomination came after late internal deliberations.

BJP holds majority in MCD, eyeing unopposed win.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Pravesh Wahi as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi mayoral election, signalling a strong push to reclaim the top municipal post. Wahi currently serves as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The election is expected to tilt decisively in the BJP’s favour, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opting not to field a candidate. Other parties, including the Congress, lack the numbers to mount a serious challenge, raising the likelihood of an uncontested victory.

Late Decision After Internal Deliberations

The announcement comes on the final day of nominations, Thursday, April 23. Party sources indicated that discussions over the candidate continued late into Wednesday evening, with no immediate consensus among senior leaders.

Eventually, the decision was left to the central leadership, which finalised Wahi’s name. If no rival candidate is fielded by the deadline, he could be declared mayor unopposed later in the day.

What Next for Raja Iqbal?

There had been speculation that incumbent mayor Raja Iqbal would not be renominated, and the party has now moved ahead with a new face. However, given his experience and seniority, sources suggest he may be assigned a key role within the corporation.

BJP Holds Edge in MCD Numbers

The BJP currently has 123 councillors in the 250-member MCD, placing it in a strong position. While the path to the mayor’s post appears clear, political observers note that the real test will begin after the election.

With BJP governments both at the Centre and in Delhi, and increased funding flowing to the MCD over the past year, expectations from the party’s civic leadership are likely to remain high.