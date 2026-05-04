Bengal Election Results 2026: PM Modi’s ‘Bihar’ Remark Goes Viral As BJP Takes Massive Lead

Amid the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, an old statement by Narendra Modi has resurfaced and is now going viral. In that remark, he had linked the BJP’s victory in Bihar to a possible win in West Bengal. Celebrating the Bihar Assembly election win, he had said, “The Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal. Bihar’s victory has paved the way for success in West Bengal.”

As early trends suggest a potential shift in power in West Bengal, this statement is gaining traction in political circles. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s high-energy campaign, including extensive rallies and outreach led by the Prime Minister, appears to be reflecting in the trends. If these early leads convert into final results, it will mark the first time since Independence that the BJP forms a government in the state.

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BJP Registers Strong Lead in Early Trends

In the first four hours of counting on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party surged ahead of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress. By afternoon, trends for 266 out of 293 seats were available, with the BJP leading on 192 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead on 92 seats. The Left Front-AISF alliance and AJEUP were leading on one seat each.

Key Contests and Constituency Updates

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading from the high-profile Bhabanipur seat in South Kolkata against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Meanwhile, Adhikari is also ahead from Nandigram in the East Midnapore district, where he is contesting this election as well.

Election Officials Urge Calm and Restraint

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal stated that permission from district authorities will be mandatory before taking out any victory procession. He urged all political parties to maintain peace after the official results and avoid any form of violence.

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As a precaution, the Election Commission has decided to continue the deployment of 700 companies of central forces across the state for an indefinite period to prevent post-poll violence like in 2021. Additionally, re-polling will be held on May 21 at the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district, with results scheduled to be announced on May 24.