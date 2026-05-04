Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets surge as Nifty and Sensex climb higher.

Realty and Auto sectors lead gains; broader markets strong.

Geopolitical relief and strong GST collections support sentiment.

Market Update at 12:12 PM: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading sharply higher on Monday.The Nifty 50 was trading 0.56 per cent, or 134.45 points higher to 23,134.85, while the Sensex rose 0.96 per cent, or 726.26 points, to 77,631.24 during the session. Among the Top Gainers in the Nifty 50 index were Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, and Larsen and Toubro, reflecting support in FMCG and infrastructure-linked stocks. The broader markets also mirrored the positive trend.

The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index showed gain of 0.57 per cent, indicating strong participation beyond Large-Cap stocks. The Nifty India Volatility Index declined 0.56% to 18.33, indicating a slight easing of market volatility and relatively calmer sentiment among investors in the near term.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty emerged as the top performer, climbing 2.38 per cent. It was followed by gains in Pharma, Metal, each rising over 1 per cent. The Strait of Hormuz tensions continue to impact global markets, with the U.S. proposing “Project Freedom” to help stranded civilian ships exit the region, while Iran reviews a new proposal, keeping hopes of a diplomatic resolution alive. Meanwhile, oil prices remain elevated due to supply disruptions, even as OPEC+ signaled stability with a modest production increase.

Market Update at 9:50 AM: The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading higher by over 1 per cent on Monday, May 4, supported by strong buying in private Banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The Nifty 50 was trading above the 24,250 mark, up 262 points, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank together contributing around 66 points to the index gains. The India VIX cooled off by nearly 4 per cent and slipped below the 18 mark, indicating some easing in market volatility.

Also Read : Oil Prices Fall Nearly 3% As Hormuz Relief Hopes Emerge, Stay Above $100

The rally was broad-based, with all sectoral indices trading in the green. Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty led the gains, while Nifty Auto rose over 2 per cent after automobile companies reported their sales figures for April. Buying interest was also visible in the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were trading higher by 1 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively. Market breadth on the NSE remained strong, with 2,254 stocks advancing against 639 declining stocks.

As many as 111 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while only 12 stocks touched 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 74 stocks were locked in the Upper Circuit and 41 stocks hit the Lower Circuit. Among individual stocks, Aster DM, Meesho and Dr Lal PathLabs witnessed strong buying interest on Monday, May 4, with each stock gaining over 7 per cent.

Market Update at 8:23 AM: Indian equity markets are likely to begin Monday’s session on a positive note, with GIFT Nifty indicating early strength on May 4, 2026. Sentiment is being supported by softer crude oil prices, record GST collections in India. Crude Oil Slips as Strait of Hormuz Relief Hopes Improve WTI crude futures eased to nearly USD 101 per barrel on Monday, extending losses for the third consecutive session. The decline followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would work to “free” stranded cargo vessels caught in the Strait of Hormuz.

The initiative, named “Project Freedom,” is aimed at helping civilian ships flagged in countries not directly involved in the conflict move out of the contested waterway and resume operations. For India, any cooling in crude oil prices is a major relief, as elevated oil prices can weigh on inflation, the rupee and corporate margins.

US-Iran Talks in Focus as Tehran Reviews 14-Point Proposal

Geopolitical developments also remain on investors’ radar. Iran has said it is reviewing Washington’s response to its latest 14-point proposal, raising hopes that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire could gradually move towards a more durable diplomatic arrangement in the Middle East. A sustained easing of tensions would be positive for global risk sentiment and particularly important for oil-importing economies such as India.

GST Collections Touch Record High in April

On the domestic front, India’s gross GST collections for April touched a record Rs 2.42 lakh crore, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent year-on-year. Net GST revenue also rose 7.3 per cent YoY, largely supported by strong import-linked collections. The record GST print adds strength to the domestic macro backdrop and may offer some comfort to investors amid global uncertainty.

GIFT Nifty Signals Opening Above 24,200

As of 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading higher by 88 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 24,235.5.

This indicates that the Nifty may open above the psychologically important 24,200 mark. A firm opening above this level could improve short-term sentiment, though follow-through buying will be important after the recent bout of volatility. Assembly Election Results to Remain in Focus Apart from global cues, political developments could influence market sentiment during the day.

The results of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be closely tracked. Results for 824 seats and more than 4,800 candidates are scheduled to be declared today, with early trends expected from 8 AM. Dalal Street’s sharpest political focus will be on West Bengal, where investors will watch whether the verdict points to continuity under the All India Trinamool Congress or a shift towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. Asian Markets Offer Supportive Signals Asian markets were largely trading in positive territory on May 4.

South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 3.66 per cent, Taiwan’s Weighted Index advanced 3.31 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.60 per cent, and the Straits Times was up 0.61 per cent. The broad strength across regional markets may help support risk appetite in Indian equities during early trade. Key Results on May 4 Several companies are scheduled to announce their results on May 4.

The list includes Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, BHEL, CAMS, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Latent View Analytics, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies and Wockhardt. F&O Ban List on May 4 No stock is under the F&O ban for May 4.

Institutional Flows: FIIs Sell, DIIs Offer Support

On April 30, Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors, on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs 3,487.10 crore. Heavy FII selling remains a key monitorable, especially as the market trades near important technical levels. DII buying has helped cushion the pressure, but foreign flows will continue to influence short-term sentiment.

April Market Performance

Indian equities delivered their best monthly rally in nearly two years in April, despite concerns around the US-Iran conflict. The Nifty 50 and Sensex gained more than 7.4 per cent each during the month, marking their strongest monthly performance since December 2023, when both indices had risen 7.9 per cent. This was also the best April performance for the benchmark indices since 2020, when both had surged more than 14 per cent. However, the final trading session of April saw some profit booking.

On Thursday, the Nifty 50 declined 0.7 per cent to settle slightly below 24,000, while the Sensex fell 0.75 per cent, or nearly 600 points, to close near 76,913.

US Markets End Strong

US markets ended on a firm note on Friday. The S&P 500 extended its winning run to a fifth week, supported by strong earnings from technology companies. The index closed 0.3 per cent higher at an all-time high, led by technology and consumer discretionary stocks. The Nasdaq 100 also gained 0.9 per cent to finish at a record high.

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